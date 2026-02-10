Dance Theatre Of Harlem’s FIREBIRD To Feature Live Gateways Festival Orchestra At New York City Center

Dance Theatre of Harlem has announced that its signature classic FIREBIRD will be performed to Igor Stravinsky’s score played live by the Gateways Festival Orchestra during its New York season, April 16–19 at New York City Center. The collaboration will mark the first time the two institutions have partnered.

The Gateways Festival Orchestra, the flagship ensemble of the Gateways Music Festival, will be comprised of 58 Black professional classical musicians drawn from leading symphony orchestras, conservatory faculties, and the international freelance community. The production will feature a full live orchestra, distinguishing this presentation of FIREBIRD within the New York dance season.

Award-winning conductor Jeri Lynne Johnson will conduct the orchestra on April 16, 18, and 19. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and conductor Tania León, the first music director of Dance Theatre of Harlem, will conduct on Vision Gala Night, April 17.

DTH’s 2026 New York season will showcase a repertory spanning classical and contemporary works.

On Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. (Dance Community Night), the program will include Blake Works IV (The Barre Project) by William Forsythe, Passage of Being by Jodie Gates, New Bach by Robert Garland, and Firebird by John Taras.

On Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. (Divine Nine/HBCU Night), audiences will see Higher Ground by Robert Garland, The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude by William Forsythe, Nyman String Quartet No. 2 by Robert Garland, and Firebird by John Taras.

On Sunday, April 19 at 3 p.m. (Meet the Ballerina Matinee), the program will feature Blake Works IV (The Barre Project), Nyman String Quartet No. 2, Passage of Being, and Firebird.

On Friday, April 17, Dance Theatre of Harlem will host its annual Vision Gala, a fundraising event supporting the company’s artistic season and school. The 6:30 p.m. performance at New York City Center will be followed by dinner and dancing at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

The 2026 Vision Gala will honor choreographer and creative director Fatima Robinson with the Arthur Mitchell Vision Award. Media executive and philanthropist Scott Mills will receive the Virtuoso Award. Entertainment for the evening will be led by DJ D-Nice, with Kenny Burns serving as MC.

Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem encompasses a professional company, a studio school, and arts education initiatives. Additional information about the season and Vision Gala is available at the organization’s website.