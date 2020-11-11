Danai Gurira Will Play Titular Role in THE FIGHTING SHIRLEY CHISOLM

She made her Broadway playwriting debut with 'Eclipsed.'

Actress and playwright Danai Gurira will star in the leading role of "The Fighting Shirley Chisolm."

The film follows the first Black congresswoman's historic 1972 presidential run, according to Variety.

The movie is not a biopic, instead focused more centrally on the campaign and how "the Chisholm Trail was populated by young people who sought social and political change during one of the most turbulent times in American history."

Cherien Dabis directs.

Durira is a playwright and actor known for roles in "Black Panther" and on "The Walking Dead." She made her Broadway playwriting debut with "Eclipsed."

