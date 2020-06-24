Dan Elish, Robert Horn, Graham Phillips, Allie Trimm and More to Join 13 the Musical Reunion
Triple Threats and Beyond: A Podcast Masterclass will be hosting a live viewing party on their youtube channel of the first ever 13 The Musical Cast and Crew Reunion.
When asked about the reunion, host Roy George said, "This reunion is all about bringing together the cast and crew of a Broadway show in a real and tangible way. You can expect to laugh, smile, get some inside scoop, choreography tricks, and experience shared memories between friends who haven't seen each other since the last show!"
The reunion features cast members Graham Phillips, Allie Trimm, Eric Nelsen, Delaney Moro, Brynn Williams, Joey La Varco, Corey John Snide, and Mary Claire Miskell; band members Lexi Bodick, Chris Raymond, Adam Kaufman, and Zac Coe; crew member Alex Libby; book writers Dan Elish and Robert Horn, choreographer Christopher Gattelli, and Harry Turpin; with special video messages from cast member Max Schneider and Composer/Lyricist Jason Robert Brown.
All donations will benefit Nxt Generation Theatrics, a non-profit theatre company founded and run by teenagers. The organization was formed by teens in order to create more opportunities to empower teens and to help the next generation gain experience and exposure to the arts by jumping in and managing every aspect of creating a theatrical experience.
13 is a musical with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn. The musical opened on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on September 16, 2008 in previews, with an official opening on October 5, 2008 and closed on January 4, 2009 after 105 performances and 22 previews.
