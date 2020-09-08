Dallas Black Dance Theatre Launches 44th Season With Online Performances

DBDT and DBDT: Encore! will present a mix of live and taped performances.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre launches its 44th season with its Legacy Performance Series on a virtual platform during September. DBDT and DBDT: Encore! will present a mix of live and taped performances showcasing crowd pleasers and audience favorites.

"Our dancers are overjoyed to safely ease back into the new season," said Dallas Black Dance Theatre Artistic Director Melissa M. Young. "We will continue to embrace thoughtful ways to showcase our online presence. Art will always be relevant, and we want to explore the many ways dance can express this point."

DBDT Legacy Performance Series

Saturday, September 12, 2020

7:00 pm CDT / 8:00 pm EDT

Connect with DBDT for our first showcase of our 44th season. You're in for a hypnotic and dramatic excursion when you check out the Legacy Performance + Dancemaker's Discussion featuring From Within choreographed by Nijawwon Matthews. Making its world premiere in Dallas in November 2019, Theater Jones described, "DBDT channeled emotions that stir the curiosity of the soul in From Within." Following the virtual performance the audience can talk live to Matthews and the dancers.

$20 per household.

For details and to RSVP for a Zoom link visit https://bit.ly/2Dt1Qr6

DBDT: Encore! Legacy Performance Series

Saturday, September 26, 2020

7:00 pm CDT/ 8:00 pm EDT

DBDT: Encore!weaves its way through "complex patterns and fascinating elements," according to Theater Jones in the intricate work Mirror of the Effigyby choreographer My'Kal J. Stromile. Dallas native Stromile is a Boston Balletcompany member and an alumnus of both The Juilliard Schooland Booker T. Washington HSPVA, and a former DBDT: Encore!dancer. Then talk to My'Kal and the Encore!company members during the Dancemaker's Discussion that follows.

$20 per household.

For more details and to RSVP for a Zoom link visit https://bit.ly/3gTOgKX

Details at DBDT.com.

October 2020 - December 2020 - Virtual Performances

Tickets for the remaining performances of the fall season go on sale soon. Those series include:

A virtual celebration of DanceAfrica with an online Marketplace - October 10, 2020

Director's Choice featuring a virtual showcase of the best in future talent - November 7, 2020

Behind the Scenes, a Thanksgiving holiday tradition - November 24, 2020

Black on Black lets the choreographic creative side of DBDT and DBDT: Encore!dancers flow in a virtual production, with an online dance party finale - December 5, 2020

Dallas Black Dance Academy's Espresso Nutcracker a family holiday tradition, featuring the jazz-influenced musical tracks from Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Suite -December 12, 2020

