DXA Studio Founding Partners Jordan Rogove and Wayne Norbeck to Discuss Landmarked Projects on REDISCOVERING NEW YORK

Jordan Rogove and Wayne Norbeck of DXA studio, a New York based architecture and design firm known for a diverse range of projects primarily in Manhattan and Brooklyn, will discuss the challenges and opportunities of working with landmarked projects in New York City on Rediscovering New York, on Tuesday, May 11th at 7pm ET. They will be joining host Jeff Goodman and architectural expert David V. Griffin on the live weekly show.

Over the course of his career, Jordan Rogove has guided projects through complex municipal approval processes including the Landmarks Preservation Commission, community boards, and BSA. Wayne Norbeck excels at conceiving design solutions for large-scale public spaces down to intricate, customized fabrication details. Together, they have designed and overseen over 20 high-end residential and commercial projects in New York City and have been recognized with many high honors, including the prestigious Architect's Newspaper Award for Best Renovation Project at 100 Barclay and the American Institute of Architect's New York State merit award for The Great Bridge: Path to Equilibrium.

Rediscovering New York is a weekly live show that showcases New York City's extraordinary neighborhoods, hosted by Jeff Goodman, real estate agent at Brown Harris Stevens. They will be joined by David V. Griffin of Landmark Branding LLC, a regular guest on the show. Rediscovering New York focuses on the history and character of New York City through interviews with urban historians, local business owners, artists, and interesting neighborhood personalities. The May 11th show will air live on TALKRADIO.NYC.