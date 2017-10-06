DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits Tonight's ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES on MSNBC

BWW has learned that Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda will visit tonight's ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES. The show airs 8 pm/ET on MSNBC. Earlier today, Miranda RELEASED his new benefit song, "Almost Like Praying," featuring an all-star group of Latino artists. The song is now available across digital music retailers and streaming services. All proceeds of the tune will go to HispanicFederation.org, to benefit hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Click here for a first listen.



Broadway fans may recall that during a recent segment of ALL-IN featuring THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER'S Michael Moore, Hayes revealed that he was Lin-Manuel Miranda's first director for a senior high school production. Mused the host, "I can still hum the tunes of that show, which was a 20-minute musical that featured a maniacal fetal pig in a nightmare that he had cut up in biology class." Check out the video below:







Each night on the Emmy Award-winning 'All In', Chris Hayes partakes in lively conversations and debates with his guests. Hayes covers not only the biggest news stories of the day, but also the issues that are personally important to him including social justice and the environment.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Related Articles