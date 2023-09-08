DUST OF EGYPT to Bring Sojourner Truth's Story To The Sheen Center For Thought & Culture

The readings begin on September 18th and run on consecutive Mondays through October 9th.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore Photo 2 Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore
Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 3 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!

DUST OF EGYPT to Bring Sojourner Truth's Story To The Sheen Center For Thought & Culture

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture will host four staged readings of the award-winning drama Dust of Egypt, beginning on September 18th and running on consecutive Mondays through October 9th.

The readings, which are intended for industry audiences, are also open to the public and will feature most of the original seven cast members from the play's original showcase production - including Desi Waters, who won a Best Actress Award at the 2022 NY Theater Festival for her stirring portrayal of Sojourner Truth, the pioneering Black activist and abolitionist.

Dust of Egypt dramatizes Sojourner Truth's remarkable but little-known fight to rescue her young son Peter, after his illegal 1826 abduction from New York State into slavery in Alabama. The play explores tangled race relations and the ongoing toll of injustice, celebrates incredible courage and resilience, and shares Sojourner Truth's vision of a better future. This staged reading series aims to generate further interest and backing to support a full production run.

Written by Karin Abarbanel, in addition to its Best Actress Award, Dust of Eygpt received NY Theater Festival nominations for Best Production and Best Director. Rhonda Passion Hansome, who helmed Dust of Egypt's Festival showcase, returns to direct the Sheen Center Staged Readings. She is a critically acclaimed director, actor and comedian who has led more than 35 productions. The creative and production team for Dust of Egypt also includes Emani B. Simpson (producer), and Dr. Jaye Austin Williams (dramaturge).

ABOUT THE PLAY

What: Dust of Egypt staged readings

When: Monday, September 18th, 7:00pm

Monday, September 25th, 7:00pm

Monday, October 2nd, 7:00pm

Monday, October 9th, 7:00pm

Where: The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture, 18 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012

Running Time: 60 Minutes

Post-Show Wine & Cheese Reception

To reserve a spot(s) at a Dust of Egypt Staged Reading, please email producer Emani B. Simpson with your name/organization, the number of guests (two-ticket limit), and the performance date you will be attending. Please also include "DOE Reservation(s)" in your subject line. For more information, visit: Click Here




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Sutton Foster to Debut CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE at Café Carlyle Photo
Sutton Foster to Debut CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE at Café Carlyle

Tony Award-winning actress and singer Sutton Foster will perform a special holiday engagement at Café Carlyle from December 5-9, 2023. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Listen: Hear Javier Bardems Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Photo
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song

Javier Bardem performs as King Triton in “Impossible Child,' which features music by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin”) and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,’ “In the Heights”). Listen to the cut song from The Little Mermaid now!

3
Cynthia Nixon & Kevin Jennings to be Honored at A TECTONIC CABARET Photo
Cynthia Nixon & Kevin Jennings to be Honored at A TECTONIC CABARET

Hosted by Tony Award-winner Jane Krakowski, Tectonic Theater Project’s annual benefit, A Tectonic Cabaret, will take place on Monday, October 2, 2023 with a cocktail hour at 6:30 PM and performances at 7:30 PM at Sony Hall. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Listen: BAND GEEKS Studio Cast Recording Out Now Photo
Listen: BAND GEEKS Studio Cast Recording Out Now

Band Geeks: Original Studio Cast Recording has been released in digital and streaming formats! Listen now!

More Hot Stories For You

RIDE Will Get American Premiere at the Old Globe Next YearRIDE Will Get American Premiere at the Old Globe Next Year
Listen: THE BIG TIME, Starring Santino Fontana and Debbie Gravitte, Cast Recording is Now AvailableListen: THE BIG TIME, Starring Santino Fontana and Debbie Gravitte, Cast Recording is Now Available
Billy Porter Will Headline Fundraiser For Stonewall National MuseumBilly Porter Will Headline Fundraiser For Stonewall National Museum
The Library for the Performing Arts Acquires the Thomas Meehan ArchiveThe Library for the Performing Arts Acquires the Thomas Meehan Archive

Videos

Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?' Video
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
CHICAGO

Recommended For You