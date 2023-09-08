DUST OF EGYPT to Bring Sojourner Truth's Story To The Sheen Center For Thought & Culture

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture will host four staged readings of the award-winning drama Dust of Egypt, beginning on September 18th and running on consecutive Mondays through October 9th.

The readings, which are intended for industry audiences, are also open to the public and will feature most of the original seven cast members from the play's original showcase production - including Desi Waters, who won a Best Actress Award at the 2022 NY Theater Festival for her stirring portrayal of Sojourner Truth, the pioneering Black activist and abolitionist.

Dust of Egypt dramatizes Sojourner Truth's remarkable but little-known fight to rescue her young son Peter, after his illegal 1826 abduction from New York State into slavery in Alabama. The play explores tangled race relations and the ongoing toll of injustice, celebrates incredible courage and resilience, and shares Sojourner Truth's vision of a better future. This staged reading series aims to generate further interest and backing to support a full production run.

Written by Karin Abarbanel, in addition to its Best Actress Award, Dust of Eygpt received NY Theater Festival nominations for Best Production and Best Director. Rhonda Passion Hansome, who helmed Dust of Egypt's Festival showcase, returns to direct the Sheen Center Staged Readings. She is a critically acclaimed director, actor and comedian who has led more than 35 productions. The creative and production team for Dust of Egypt also includes Emani B. Simpson (producer), and Dr. Jaye Austin Williams (dramaturge).

ABOUT THE PLAY

What: Dust of Egypt staged readings

When: Monday, September 18th, 7:00pm

Monday, September 25th, 7:00pm

Monday, October 2nd, 7:00pm

Monday, October 9th, 7:00pm

Where: The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture, 18 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012

Running Time: 60 Minutes

Post-Show Wine & Cheese Reception

To reserve a spot(s) at a Dust of Egypt Staged Reading, please email producer Emani B. Simpson with your name/organization, the number of guests (two-ticket limit), and the performance date you will be attending. Please also include "DOE Reservation(s)" in your subject line. For more information, visit: Click Here