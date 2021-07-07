DREAMSTAGE Announces MUSIC FROM SAXONY Livestream Series

DREAMSTAGE, the pioneering HD live streaming platform, is excited to announce Music From Saxony, a month-long livestream music series uniting more than 60 artists of various genres, from across the German Free State of Saxony. The performances offer a glimpse at the wide range of the music scene from the southeastern German state, which includes the cities of Dresden and Leipzig.

For 64 Saxon musicians, groups and ensembles, the series will provide a happy, long-anticipated conclusion to the past 16 months of cultural silence. Thanks to a cooperation with So Geht Sächsisch/That's Saxony, these musicians will once again be on stage for livestream performances starting this Saturday, July 10 and running thru Thursday, August 11. The series presents a full scope of the creative musical diversity of the Saxon state under the name Music From Saxony, from classical, jazz, rock, pop, world music, as well as musical readings and a virtual theater evening every day at 7pm and 9pm local time.

The series was created on the initiative of the Moritzburg Festival with the aim to assist professional musicians in Saxony to get over the COVID lockdown. The virtual stage enables the artists to stay in touch with their audience even during this time when concert halls and clubs are not yet fully available to play in most of the world, and to be creative once again through their performance. The month-long series also offers a welcome platform to stoke the audience's excitement and desire for the return of live events.

The idea was met with open ears from the Saxon State Minister for Culture and Tourism, Barbara Klepsch: "I was immediately enthusiastic about the idea of offering Saxon artists a platform to gain international recognition. The format gives the opportunity to earn money with digital concerts and thereby to appreciate the artistic work. We are very happy to support the implementation of this streaming series."

Thanks to a cooperation with So Geht Sächsisch - all production costs are covered for the participating artists as part of the project, and the DREAMSTAGE platform enables the musicians to generate income for their concert through virtual ticket sales. All participants will receive the concert recording after the broadcast for their further use. Purchase tickets here.

Performances will be livestreamed from Kronensaal, at the historic Schloss Albrechtsberg in Dresden, and from the famed Leipzig jazz club Horns Erben. Among them are the Leipzig vocal ensemble Amarcord and the Dresden a cappella pop band Medlz. Historical exhibits from the musical instrument collections in Dresden and Leipzig can be heard in two programs.

About DREAMSTAGE

DREAMSTAGE launched in August 2020 and has already delivered over 50 live streaming concerts. Led by its three co-founders: CEO Thomas Hesse (former President of Sony Music for Global Digital Business and U.S. Sales/Distribution), CTO Scott Chasin (serial entrepreneur with a track record of successfully founding and growing startups, including ProtectWise and MX Logic) and Artistic Director Jan Vogler(internationally known cellist and director of the Dresden Music Festival), the company covers the entire virtual concert value chain - from ticket sales to the delivery of a pristine live audio/video signal to all screens and devices.

In May 2021, DREAMSTAGE announced a strategic partnership with the global streaming service Deezer [press release here]. While its revenues today come from ticket sales and brand sponsorships, DREAMSTAGE also plans to offer live gig subscriptions in the future. The company's roadmap includes an ever-increasing array of interactive fan experiences, partnerships with live venues, and manifold opportunities to expand into other live entertainment formats beyond music.

Recent events include Yo-Yo Ma (co-sponsored by Audible), Sean Paul, Live from Jamaica, album release shows from Rodrigo y Gabriela and slenderbodies, Train celebrated the 20th anniversary of their multi-platinum LP Drops of Jupiter and DREAMSTAGE hosted their inaugural PRIDE Festival headlined by Big Freedia and LP. Upcoming performances including Owen tonight and Mastodon on July 15. Plus their successful, six-week series, Broadway Stories & Songs, hosted by renowned musical director Ted Sperling, will re-air later this summer.

