DOWNTON ABBEY's Hugh Bonneville Joins Cast of Netflix Holiday Musical JINGLE JANGLE

Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville has joined the cast of Netflix's first live-action original musical Jingle Jangle, according to Deadline. Bonneville will star alongside Forest Whitaker in the holiday film.

A cobblestone world comes to life in the event holiday musical tale of an embattled toymaker, his precocious granddaughter, and a magical invention, that if they can get it to work in time for the holidays, could change their lives forever.

Whitaker will play "Jeronicus Jangle," a once-great inventor who has lost his belief in himself and his inventions, he stumbles upon a SECOND CHANCE when his granddaughter comes to town for the holidays.

The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, Tony winner Anika Noni Rose, and newcomer Madalen Mills.

Bonneville can be seen next in the highly-anticipated Downton Abbey feature film. He was also recently seen in Paddington 2. Bonneville also starred in SHADOWLANDS at Chichester Festival Theatre this past April.

Jingle Jangle will be released in 2020.

Read the original article on Deadline.





