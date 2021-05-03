DISNEY PRINCESS – THE CONCERT Adds ANASTASIA Star Christy Altomare

Christy Altomare, star of the musical Anastasia, will be joining the Broadway Princess Party on the road in 2022 for "Disney Princess: The Concert".

Altomare made the announcement on Twitter this afternoon that she will join the company of Disney royalty for tour dates from January- April 2022.

Christy Altomare originated the role of Anya (better known as the Grand Duchess Anastasia) in the Broadway production of Anastasia for which she received the Theatre World Award and was nominated for an Outer Critics Award and a Drama Desk Award for lead actress in a musical. She made her Broadway debut playing the role of Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia!. Off- Broadway, Christy portrayed the role of Sue Snell in MCC's revival of Carrie the Musical. Christy can be heard in the cast recordings of both Anastasia and Carrie.

For generations, Disney's Princesses have enchanted us with their courage and kindness. Their music has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, that beloved music will be celebrated in Disney Princess - The Concert. Tony-nominee Susan Egan, two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes, Grammy®-nominee Courtney Reed, and rising star Aisha Jackson join forces in this once-in-a-lifetime concert alongside their magical Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala, and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy.

Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed Broadway stars sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories. They invite you to become part of their world... dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Disney Princess - The Concert.

Find dates and more information at https://www.disneyconcerts.com/princess/.