DESPERATE MEASURES Announces Closing Later this Month
On Sunday, the Drama Desk Award-winning musical Desperate Measures announced that it would be wrapping up it's Off-Broadway transfer run at New World Stages later this month on Sunday, Oct. 28.
In an Instagram post, one of the show's stars, Lauren Molina, confirmed the sad news, but encouraged fans to come and see this fun, original show before it closes in two weeks.
Desperate Measures features: Gary Marachek (as Father Morse, Lauren Molina as Bella Rose, Sarah Parnicky as Susanna/Sister Mary Jo, Conor Ryan as Johnny Blood, Peter Saide as Sheriff Green, Nick Wyman as Governor von Richterhenkenpflichtgetruber and Anthony Festa, Celia Hottenstein, and Tom Souhrada.
When the dangerously handsome Johnny Blood's life is on the line, he must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters including a mysterious sheriff, an eccentric priest, a sleazy governor, a saloon girl gone good, and a nun out of the habit. Together, they face uncharted territory as laws are broken and hearts are won. Before the sun sets, will they be able to rise up and pull off the greatest act yet, or will Johnny be left hanging?
Come to @desperatemeasuresmusical before we close on Oct 28! Unfortunately ticket sales were too up and down to be sustainable. It breaks my heart because this show deserves a long run. However, it's hard to make money #offbroadway on a show that's not based on a pre-existing entity and without star names. Alas, we have been so lucky to live the dream and originate brilliant, funny theatre in NYC. Get your butt to @newworldstages in the next 2 weeks! #nyctheatre #mustsee
