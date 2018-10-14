DESPERATE MEASURES Announces Closing Later this Month

On Sunday, the Drama Desk Award-winning musical Desperate Measures announced that it would be wrapping up it's Off-Broadway transfer run at New World Stages later this month on Sunday, Oct. 28.

In an Instagram post, one of the show's stars, Lauren Molina, confirmed the sad news, but encouraged fans to come and see this fun, original show before it closes in two weeks.

Desperate Measures features: Gary Marachek (as Father Morse, Lauren Molina as Bella Rose, Sarah Parnicky as Susanna/Sister Mary Jo, Conor Ryan as Johnny Blood, Peter Saide as Sheriff Green, Nick Wyman as Governor von Richterhenkenpflichtgetruber and Anthony Festa, Celia Hottenstein, and Tom Souhrada.

When the dangerously handsome Johnny Blood's life is on the line, he must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters including a mysterious sheriff, an eccentric priest, a sleazy governor, a saloon girl gone good, and a nun out of the habit. Together, they face uncharted territory as laws are broken and hearts are won. Before the sun sets, will they be able to rise up and pull off the greatest act yet, or will Johnny be left hanging?

