DEAR EVAN HANSEN Plays Final Broadway Performance Today

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical, will play its final Broadway performance today, September 18, 2022, almost six years after it opened at the Music Box Theatre. It has played 1,678 regular performances and 21 preview performances, making it one of the 50 longest-running Broadway shows in history.

The musical, which has become part of the cultural zeitgeist and been credited for helping to destigmatize the topic of mental health, leaves a legion of fans and an indelible legacy on Broadway. After opening on Broadway on December 4, 2016 to rave reviews, Dear Evan Hansen broke multiple box office records at the Music Box Theatre and recouped its investment in less than 9 months.

The show has welcomed more than 1.5 million audience members to the Music Box Theatre, among them celebrities, politicians, and Hollywood, Broadway and music royalty, including President Joe Biden, Beyonce, Barbra Streisand, Secretary Hillary Clinton, Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg, Carole King, Stephen Sondheim, Zendaya, P!NK, and many more. The show has also welcomed hundreds of educators and mental health professionals.

The Dear Evan Hansen Original Broadway Cast Recording debuted in February 2017 at #8 on the Billboard 200 chart- the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since Camelot in 1961. It went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, receive Gold Certification Status, and has been streamed an astonishing 899 million times. Music from Dear Evan Hansen has been covered by Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Carrie Underwood, Pentatonix and Dan + Shay, among others.

The casts of Dear Evan Hansen have performed on Today (a performance that won a Daytime Emmy Award), Good Morning America (three times!), The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, The CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade, The View, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and many more national television programs. They even performed for the UN General Assembly in 2019, in support of the United for Global Mental Health's Go Speak Your Mind campaign.

Ben Platt sings "Waving Through a Window" on Late Night with Seth Meyers:

Ben Platt sings "For Forever" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:

Noah Galvin and company sing "You Will Be Found" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade:

Jordan Fisher sings "Waving Through a Window" on The View:

"From our earliest reading of Dear Evan Hansen in 2011, there have been two great joys that stand out above all the others (and there are many)," says Stacey Mindich, the show's Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer. "One is the sweeping and soaring show itself, which never fails to make me think, cry, laugh and try to be a better mother and person. The other is watching the profound change in the audience from when they walk into the theater to when they leave. I feel grateful to have been part of bringing Pasek, Paul, Levenson and Greif's original musical to life - which has captured the hearts of so many, impacted millions of audience members across the globe, and literally changed lives with its with its breathtaking score and its vital and universal message."

Dear Evan Hansen reopened its Broadway production on December 11, 2021, exactly 21 months after the COVID shutdown began on Broadway, with a celebratory performance that included a welcome from Senator Chuck Schumer (who wore Evan's blue striped polo on stage) and a surprise Flash Mob performance from the Northwell Health Nurse Choir. It currently has three productions running across the globe, with its Broadway, North American Tour and West End companies currently playing in tandem. The West End production concludes its Olivier-Award-winning run on October 22, 2022.