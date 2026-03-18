DAVE & GENE - PRELUDES & FUGUES to be Presented at St. John's in the Village

The adventurous new-music presenting organization Composers Concordance will present Dave & Gene – Preludes & Fugues, a dynamic piano concert featuring the music of Dave Soldier and Gene Pritsker. The performance will take place Saturday, April 18 at 7:00 PM at the historic St. John's in the Village in New York City.

This special program pairs two complementary musical forms: preludes by Dave Soldier and fugues by Gene Pritsker, performed by acclaimed pianist Steven Beck. Known for his extraordinary versatility and fearless approach to contemporary repertoire, Beck brings clarity, virtuosity, and expressive depth to these intricate and imaginative works.

The premiere of Dave Soldier's book of piano preludes, Figurines, forms a centerpiece of the program. This collection of twelve preludes, one in each key, pays homage to the tradition of the prelude cycle by Bach and Frédéric Chopin. Each miniature musical portrait is dedicated to a visual artist, including Shirin Neshat, Kevork Mourad, Kerry James Marshall, Mahmoud Hamadani, William Eggleston, Cecily Brown, Alex Melamid, Richard McGuire, Mark Kostabi, Vitaly Komar, Keith Haring, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Soldier creates a dialogue between sound and visual art, capturing the spirit and energy of each artist's aesthetic in compact piano works.

Gene Pritsker contributes four fugues from his cycle “Preludes & Fugues.” While the fugue is associated with the contrapuntal techniques of the Baroque era as exemplified by Bach, Pritsker's fugues retain the structural clarity and interweaving melodic lines that define the genre, but move freely through modern harmonic landscapes and stylistic cross-pollination. The music both honors the tradition of the fugue and expands its possibilities.

Together, these works form a conversation across forms and centuries: Soldier's “Figurines” preludes offer vivid musical impressions inspired by visual artists, while Pritsker's fugues reinterpret one of classical music's most imposing compositional techniques. Performed by the virtuosic pianist Steven Beck, the program highlights the composers' unique voices and celebrates the dialogue between tradition and innovation.

Set within the resonant and intimate space of St. John's in the Village, the evening promises a rich listening experience for audiences eager to hear contemporary composers engaging with classical forms in fresh and imaginative ways.