DARUMA Starring Barry Bostwick & Abigail Hawk Set For New York Premiere at Dances With Films Festival

The independent film DARUMA directed by Alexander Yellen is set to make its East Coast debut as an official selection of the second annual Dances with Film Festival in New York at the Regal Cinemas in Union Square on December 1, 2023.

The all-star cast features veteran Broadway actor Barry Bostwick and Abigail Hawk (CBS Blue Bloods) as well as disabled newcomers Tobias Forrest and John W. Lawson in the authentically cast drama.

The authentically cast feature film made its worldwide debut to a sold-out screening at the Los Angeles edition of the festival in June of 2023 and made additional headlines when lead actor Tobias Forrest was honored with the Best Acting Award presented by Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur at Norman Lear's Media Access Awards in Hollywood.

The narrative follows the story of a bitter paraplegic (Forrest) who discovers he has a daughter from a forgotten fling and his journey to drive her across the country to live with her maternal grandfather (Bostwick). The only person who can help him is his cantankerous neighbor and double amputee (Lawson).

Veteran stage actor Barry Bostwick features heavily in the film as does Abigail Hawk, currently starring on CBS Blue Bloods, filmed in New York. Hawk made her Off-Broadway debut in 2022 with Jasper at the Yonder Window Theatre Company. Lawson is currently starring alongside Alfred Molina and John Douglas Thompson in The Pasadena Playhouse's production of Inherit The Wind.

DARUMA has been lauded by advocacy groups for its authenticity as well as being disability sex-positive and accurately portraying other issues impacting the disability and Veterans communities.

The East Coast premiere of DARUMA on December 1, 2023 will be screened with closed captions and audio descriptors for those with low vision. The film is not yet rated but may be inappropriate for audiences under the age of 13.

Ticket can be purchased here: