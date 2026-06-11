DARK LADY, Featuring Songs Popularized by Cher, Will Hold Industry Workshop Presentation

An invitation-only workshop presentation of Dark Lady: A New Musical, featuring music made popular by Cher is will take place this week.

The musical features a book and original concept by Michael Sheedy, with script consultation and additional book material by Karen Hartman. Sara Edwards directs and choreographs, with music direction, arrangements and orchestrations by Sonny Paladino.

Set in the Mississippi River Valley during the 1930s, Dark Lady follows Queen, a young Traveller living in a wagon train community alongside her fortune teller mother, preacher father and two closest friends. After receiving a troubling prediction about the future, Queen makes a life-altering decision that changes the course of her life. As she navigates loss and heartbreak, she discovers an unexpected love that offers hope for a new beginning.

The score features songs made famous by Cher, including "If I Could Turn Back Time," "Believe," "Song for the Lonely," "Strong Enough" and "One by One."

The creative team for Dark Lady includes a book and original concept by Michael Sheedy, with Karen Hartman serving as script consultant and contributing additional book material. Sara Edwards directs and choreographs, with music direction, arrangements and orchestrations by Sonny Paladino. The workshop is lead produced by Frank Vala.

The production team includes executive producer Davenport Theatrical Enterprises and general management by Evan Bernardin Productions. Lead producer is Frank Vala, Additional team members include associate choreographer Jovan Dansberry, assistant director Rosie Corr, associate music director Justin Ramos, music assistant Abigail Gorsuch, copyist Utsav Bhargava, sound designer Julian Evans, sound consultant John Shivers, production manager and props supervisor Sean McGrath, company manager Priscilla Villanueva, production stage manager Angela Dogani, assistant stage manager Kayla Owen, production assistant Sofia Merie Maravillas, and casting by JZ Casting and Geoff Josselson.

The musician lineup includes Grant Braddock on drums, Hidyat Honari on guitar, Skylar Volpe on bass and Alyssa Chetrick on violin. The audio team includes Kirk Ruby (A1), Shannon Bailey (A2) and Alec Group (A2).