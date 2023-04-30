Cynthia Yiru Hu Joins The Cast Of HIS IS A CAGE Exploring The Struggles Of Immigrant Families

Cynthia Yiru Hu is taking the stage in a groundbreaking new play that explores the complexities of immigrant family life. The play, titled "His is a Cage" written by Blake Bonilla tells the story of a first-generation Filipino American family and the struggles they face as they navigate their life in the United States. When Paul (Zak Ma) returns home from 10 years of incarceration, he returns to his family's home to find them fighting over their parents' property. Only wanting to turn over a new leaf and marry his high school sweetheart Isabele (Cynthia Yiru Hu), Paul must now confront the family's pent-up conflicts since arriving in the States in this tale of the pitfalls of the American dream from a new perspective.

"It's my first time performing with an all-Asian cast to tell our own story." said Cynthia Yiru Hu. " I am thrilled to be part of a production that showcases the experiences of Asian Americans in a nuanced and authentic way."

Cynthia Yiru Hu is a New York-based multilingual actor from China. She has a background in dance, martial arts and movement theatre. Some of her favorite credits include American Standard (Ren Gyo Soh); An Infinite Ache (Little Red Light Theatre); Would You Set the Table If I Asked You To (The Tank); Fifth Planet (ASDS Rep); The Man Who Turned Into a Stick (ASDS Rep); The Giving Tree (Unfix NYC 2021); Film credits: Ten Months; If I Make it to the Morning. Cynthia holds an MFA in Acting from The Actors Studio Drama School. cynthiayiru.com