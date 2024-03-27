Cynthia Erivo Will Be Honored at New York Live Arts' 2024 Live Ideas Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cynthia Erivo is set to be honored at New York Live Arts' 2024 Live Ideas Gala. The gala will take place on May 20 at the Chelsea Factory.

The annual celebration features a night full of performances, honorees and Live Arts artist spotlights, a vegetarian dinner by one-of-a-kind BITE Catering, and an auction featuring exclusive art and experiences. This year’s gala focuses on Our Future, directing attention to the critical moment we face globally and nationally, what “NOW’” means for the future, and artists' role amidst it all.

Among the other honorees are Derrick Adams and Dr. Anthony W. Marx. Learn more here.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy® Emmy® and Tony® Award-winning actress, singer and producer, as well as an Academy Award®, Golden Globe®, and SAG nominee. Erivo burst onto West End and Broadway stages in THE COLOR PURPLE and has since taken the world by storm. She is set to star as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda in Universal’s highly anticipated film adaptation of the hit musical WICKED from director Jon M. Chu. The decorated stage and film star is a beacon of inspiration for what great artists can achieve. She is a singular voice of a generation whose performances bring diverse audiences together around the globe.