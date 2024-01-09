Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Garfield, Andrew Scott & Tom Hardy to Star in Audible's 1984

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Andrew Garfield and Cynthia Erivo will lead Audible’s audio adaptation of George Orwell’s 1984 as Winston and Julia.

Read the full story HERE.

Garfield and Erivo will star alongside Andrew Scott as O’Brien and Tom Hardy as Big Brother. The audio adaptation will also feature an original score written by Muse front-man Matthew Bellamy and composer Ilan Eshkeri. It will be directed by Destiny Ekaragha.

1984 will be released globally on April 4, 2024.

Aurelie de Troyer, head of regional Content, Europe at Audible shared:



“This is 1984 like you’ve never heard it before. We’ve assembled a top team of creatives across the board, and the combination of the principal cast and Matt and Ilan’s epic soundtrack is something quite extraordinary. Andrew Garfield was born to play Winston – just wait until you hear his performance,"

George Orwell's 1984, published in 1949, is a dystopian novel that depicts a totalitarian society ruled by a government known as "The Party." The story follows the protagonist, Winston Smith, as he rebels against the oppressive regime and tries to maintain his individuality and freedom of thought. The novel explores themes of surveillance, government control, propaganda, and the power of language.