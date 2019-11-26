Curtain Call Podcast, BroadwayRadio Team Up for COME FROM AWAY Behind-the-Scenes Podcast Series
Welcome to the podcast series, "Welcome to the Rock!" A behind the curtain peek at what it takes to get a show from a seed of an idea all the way to a Broadway hit.
The international musical hit Come From Away tells the incredible real-life story of the passengers from all over the world that were grounded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland in the wake of the events of 9/11.
Gratitude grew into friendship, hope blossomed in the face of tragedy and a musical was written to celebrate the community created in an incredible time of need by both the Canadians and the Come From Aways.
In this episode, the creative team behind Come From Away discuss their personal experiences on the journey of the musical. Among other places, the interview took place at The Phoenix Theatre in London's West End the afternoon before the Olivier Awards.
Listen to the episode here:
The voices you will hear in this episode are:
David Hein and Irene Sankoff - Book, Music & Lyrics
Christopher Ashley - Director
Ian Eisendrath - Musical Supervisor
Kelly Devine - Musical Staging
Claude Elliot - Former Gander Mayor
Rachel Tucker - Beverley / Annette and others (West End Cast)
David Shannon - Kevin T / Garth and others (West End Cast)
Harry Morrison - Oz and others (West End Cast)
Jenna Boyd - Beulah and others (West End Cast)
Helen Hobson - Diane and others (West End Cast)
Clive Carter - Claude and others (West End Cast)
Nathanael Campbell - Bob and others (West End Cast)
Jonathan Andrew Hume - Kevin J / Ali and others (West End Cast)
Emma Salvo - Janice and others (West End Cast)
Mary Doherty - (West End Cast)
Gareth Owen - Sound Designer
Joseph Smith - Producer
Sue Frost - Producer
CURTAIN UP:
00:00 - 02:10 - Intro
02:15 - 04:40 - The Origin Story
04:45 - 10:00 - Colleges, Workshops & Festivals
10:05 - 17:30 - The Creative Team Comes Together
17:45 - 18:30 - Gander Concert
18:35 - 19:40 - Landing on Broadway
19:45 - 20:45 - NYC Reviews
20:45 - 22:30 - Canadian Embassy, London
22:35 - 25:30 - The Dublin Reaction
25:45 - 26:25 - London Reviews
26:30 - 29:00 - Olivier Awards
29:00 - 29:25 - Wrap up
CURTAIN DOWN
