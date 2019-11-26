Curtain Call Podcast, BroadwayRadio Team Up for COME FROM AWAY Behind-the-Scenes Podcast Series

Welcome to the podcast series, "Welcome to the Rock!" A behind the curtain peek at what it takes to get a show from a seed of an idea all the way to a Broadway hit.

The international musical hit Come From Away tells the incredible real-life story of the passengers from all over the world that were grounded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland in the wake of the events of 9/11.

Gratitude grew into friendship, hope blossomed in the face of tragedy and a musical was written to celebrate the community created in an incredible time of need by both the Canadians and the Come From Aways.

In this episode, the creative team behind Come From Away discuss their personal experiences on the journey of the musical. Among other places, the interview took place at The Phoenix Theatre in London's West End the afternoon before the Olivier Awards.

Listen to the episode here:

The voices you will hear in this episode are:

David Hein and Irene Sankoff - Book, Music & Lyrics

Christopher Ashley - Director

Ian Eisendrath - Musical Supervisor

Kelly Devine - Musical Staging

Claude Elliot - Former Gander Mayor

Rachel Tucker - Beverley / Annette and others (West End Cast)

David Shannon - Kevin T / Garth and others (West End Cast)

Harry Morrison - Oz and others (West End Cast)

Jenna Boyd - Beulah and others (West End Cast)

Helen Hobson - Diane and others (West End Cast)

Clive Carter - Claude and others (West End Cast)

Nathanael Campbell - Bob and others (West End Cast)

Jonathan Andrew Hume - Kevin J / Ali and others (West End Cast)

Emma Salvo - Janice and others (West End Cast)

Mary Doherty - (West End Cast)

Gareth Owen - Sound Designer

Joseph Smith - Producer

Sue Frost - Producer

CURTAIN UP:

00:00 - 02:10 - Intro

02:15 - 04:40 - The Origin Story

04:45 - 10:00 - Colleges, Workshops & Festivals

10:05 - 17:30 - The Creative Team Comes Together

17:45 - 18:30 - Gander Concert

18:35 - 19:40 - Landing on Broadway

19:45 - 20:45 - NYC Reviews

20:45 - 22:30 - Canadian Embassy, London

22:35 - 25:30 - The Dublin Reaction

25:45 - 26:25 - London Reviews

26:30 - 29:00 - Olivier Awards

29:00 - 29:25 - Wrap up

CURTAIN DOWN

All music and sound rights are reserved. You must not reproduce or use any element of this podcast without explicit written permission of both Junkyard Dog Productions and Curtain Call Ltd.





Related Articles