Crazy Woke Asians STOP ASIAN HATE Benefit Comedy Show At The Comedy Chateau

Join Crazy Woke Asians and The Comedy Chateau for a livestreamed standup comedy fundraiser to benefit AAPI Community to #StopAsianHate on Monday, March 29th at 7:00PM PT. 100% of the donations will go to GoFundMe AAPI Community Fund! https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-aapi-community-fund

The lineup features: Helen Hong (Silicon Valley, NPR), Rosie Tran (Last Comic Standing), Jimmy Shin (Amazon Prime Video), Aidan Park (Laugh Factory), Kiki Yeung (Crazy Woke Asian's Founder), Justin Rivera (America's Got Talent, Comedy Central Asia), Mona Shaikh (Forbes, NBC), Danny Plom (Afro Noodles Podcast), a special appearance by Felix Mcnulty and surprise guests.

Hosted by Lin Sun (Laugh Factory). Produced by Kiki Yeung (Crazy Woke Asians) and The Comedy Chateau.

Donations are collected via Venmo @CrazyWokeAsians and Paypal.me/CrazyWokeAsians.

Watch and support from anywhere in the world! Register to attend for free at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crazy-woke-asians-stop-asian-hate-comedy-benefit-show-comedy-chateau-tickets-147902818311.

Crazy Woke Asians features the funniest Asian American standup comedians in Los Angeles selling out shows at The World Famous Comedy Store, The Ice House, Santa Monica Playhouse, Laughs Comedy Club (Seattle), Comedy on Broadway. The show has been featured in the Seattle Times, Broadway World, San Diego Union Tribune, Asian Journal, ASAM News and King 5 New Day Northwest.

Learn more at http://www.crazywokeasians.com.