Country Stars Perform Songs From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, HERCULES & More in New Disney EP

Several country artists are coming together to celebrate Disney songs in a new EP titled Main Street Country, featuring renditions of songs from Beauty and the Beast, Hannah Montana, Lemonade Mouth, Tarzan, and Hercules with a country twist.

Following the release of the pop punk Disney cover album, A Whole New Sound, Main Street Country is the latest in the Mickey & Friends music series and features Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, Restless Road, Dasha, Maddie & Tae, and BRELAND. Check out the tracklist and official cover below. Pre-save the album here, arriving April 3 on Walt Disney Records.

"Our whole family is captivated by the magic of Disney and we go every year for our daughter Kingsley’s birthday,” shares Kane Brown. "It truly is a dream come true for Kane and I to sing 'Beauty & The Beast’ together and to be part of such an amazing legacy,” shares Katelyn Brown.

“I think ‘She’s So Gone’ is one of the most iconic songs to come out of Disney Channel,” declares Dasha. “I remember watching Lemonade Mouth for the first time and the whole movie had me plotting how I was going to reinvent myself before school the next day. This track really captures that moment when women find themselves and boldly show the world who they are. I’m so excited to share this with a new generation and remind them that they can reinvent themselves and be exactly who they want to be.”

"Being part of Main Street Country feels like stepping into a story we grew up believing in,” shares Restless Road members Zach Beeken, Garrett Nichols, and Colton Pack. “We’ve always chased songs that feel honest, hopeful, and rooted in real life—and we couldn’t imagine a better one than ‘The Climb.’ Bringing our sound into the world of Disney that celebrates imagination, family, and timeless storytelling is surreal in the best way. It’s an incredible honor to represent country music in a space that reaches so many ears and hearts."

“I grew up a bona fide Disney kid, and as the child of two gospel singers, the Hercules soundtrack always really spoke to me,” shares BRELAND. “Getting to create some of that same Disney magic that shaped my childhood while recording ‘Go the Distance’ with a live string section is easily one of the most special things I’ve done as an artist.”

Walt Disney Records’ Main Street Country Track list:

“Beauty and the Beast” from Beauty and the Beast (1991) by Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown “The Climb” from Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009) by Restless Road “She’s So Gone” from Lemonade Mouth (2011) by Dasha “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan (1999) by Maddie & Tae “Go the Distance” from Hercules (1997) by BRELAND