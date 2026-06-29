Cory Henry Bringing 'The Church Experience' Residency to New York City

GRAMMY-winning artist Cory Henry will bring his critically acclaimed residency, The Church Experience, to New York City for the first time on July 12 after a year of consecutive sold-out performances at The Miracle Theater.

The residency is a direct extension of Henry’s 2025 GRAMMY-winning album Church, a project rooted in faith, family, and musical lineage growing up in the Brooklyn church. The evening begins with the option to enjoy a VIP soul food dinner before the music starts. The show & VIP dinner begin at 6:30 and the show begins at 7:30. Get tickets HERE.

Known for a roster of special guests that have included the likes of KevOnStage, Eric Gales, aja monet, Lalah Hathaway, Kim Burrell, and MonoNeon (and even Stevie Wonder in attendance), the NYC edition will also feature surprises. The NYC debut will feature 83-year old preacher Muvva Jeter, making her live performance debut in celebration of her debut album We're Having Good Church, which Henry produced and performed all the instruments entirely himself.

The series also features The Apostle Community Choir, a vocal ensemble that has grown to over 30 singers from all ages and backgrounds, many of whom maintain active careers as artists, producers, and musicians in their own right.

“I’ve always wanted to have a choir since I was a kid,” Henry reflects. “This is an add-on to all of these Church Experiences we’ve been doing. I realized one of the biggest parts of gospel music and soul music is choirs — and choirs build fellowship. We’re joining together to build fellowship amongst musicians and amongst the people.”

GRAMMY-Winning artist Cory Henry won Best Roots Gospel Album in 2025 for his album Church, featuring intimate contributions from family members, including his grandmother. The journey behind the album was also documented in a PBS special aired in early 2025.

Known for his collaborations with music legends like Rosalía, Kanye West, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, and Imagine Dragons, Henry has earned multiple GRAMMY wins and nominations. Formerly of Snarky Puppy, he launched a solo career with Art of Love, followed by the Grammy-nominated Something to Say, Operation Funk, and Live at the Piano.

In 2024, Henry toured with Stevie Wonder and released a holiday album, A Wonderful Holiday, featuring members of Wonder’s band. He also appeared with Jon Batiste at Coachella and was featured in the documentary I Am Everything and the film Saturday Night.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...