Connect With Tituss Burgess, Aisha Jackson, Laura Osnes and More Through Airbnb's Online Experiences

Susan Egan, Courtney Reed and dozens more will be taking part!

It's show time again for entertainers around the world, right in your home! With theatres and performance spaces closed worldwide, Airbnb is joining forces with stage and screen star Tituss Burgess, original Broadway princesses Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, Aisha Jackson, and dozens more to bring you behind the scenes of your favorite musicals. Join talented actors, singers, set designers and dancers from Broadway, the West End, and beyond as they show you the ropes of their art form.

Slide on your tap shoes and warm up your voice, because these Airbnb Online Experiences will teach you iconic dance moves and show-stopping numbers, including:

Storytelling Through Song with Tituss Burgess;

Tony winner and Broadway legend Ann Reinking, and dancers Arian Keddell and Jessica Ernest from the cast of Chicago lead you in not one, but two jazzy dance lessons;

Tony and Grammy-nominated Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed invite you to their Broadway Princess Party, sharing tales from their lives as on-stage princesses, teaching some techniques, and performing their most requested songs;

Dancers from the cast of Chicago lead you in not only one, but two jazzy dance lessons, while dancers from Moulin Rouge! show you how to can-can and workout like a Broadway star;

Ain't Too Proud to dance -- and now, you too can learn some of The Temptations' iconic dance moves from the show with associate choreographer Edgar Godineaux;

Aisha Jackson's concert will regale you with Broadway standards and gospel favorites, joined by her siblings Dri Jack and Victor Jackson in Atlanta;

Gather your little ones for storytime with Mrs. Doubtfire The Musical's Charity Dawson, Brad Oscar and Jenn Gambatese; and

West End dancer Grant Thresh is here to tell you about it, stud so that you too can be born to hand jive, and West End actresses Natasha and Megan will lead an "Impro and Vino" Comedy Improvisation workshop.

Other Online Experiences will include acting with Caitlin Kinnunen, and an opportunity to be a part of an official Disney DCappella music video with DCAppella, co-hosted by Deke Sharon, the music director and arranger of the Pitch Perfect films.

Along with providing access to Broadway and West End stars, these new Online Experiences will offer vital economic opportunities to a community disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. An April 2020 survey by Americans for the Arts reports that 62 percent of artists have become unemployed, and an Oxford Economics study found that 95 percent of creative workers have experienced income loss in the US alone.

With 22 percent of Experiences hosts reporting that they or a member of their household are an artist or musician*, Airbnb is collaborating with national nonprofit The Actors Fund to support artists across the US remain connected to their audience and earn extra income during this time. From master magician Mervant and professional dancer Marc to Hollywood camerawoman Deborah and Broadway dresser Jessica, hundreds of artists will tap into Online Experience to support their creative and economic endeavors through 2020.

And as many communities continue to stay home, guests can even enjoy a virtual show on the other side of the world, with Online Experiences led by artists across 33 countries. Guests can laugh along with Italian show business legend Luca Manzi, be immersed in Pedro from Portugal's interactive cLockdown musical, enjoy an evening with a Flamenco composer in Madrid, learn the art of illusion with an Australian magician, or get a street dance crash course, straight out of Bangkok.

These Online Experiences will range from $15 to $100. See the entire collection starting today at airbnb.com/Broadway.

Launched in 2016, Airbnb Experiences are unique, memorable activities designed and hosted by locals that go beyond typical tours or workshops, providing deep insights and immersion into the hosts' passions and interests, and a different way to experience a destination. Now, amidst COVID-19 disruptions, Online Experiences are giving hosts a means to earn and guests a way to connect without leaving their homes. Since launching in April, Online Experiences have since become Airbnb's fastest-growing product. For more, visit airbnb.com/online-experiences.

*Based on more than 5,000 responses to a voluntary 2019 survey sent to a representative sample of Airbnb Experiences host accounts around the world. No payment or other incentive was provided in exchange for completing the survey.

