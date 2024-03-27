Concord Theatricals Awards A CHORUS LINE Licensing Package To Ten Schools In Under-Resourced Communities

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Concord Theatricals has revealed the winners of their One Singular Sensation: A Chorus Line Licensing Competition, which awarded ten schools in low-income communities a complimentary license package to perform A Chorus Line: Teen Edition in 2024 or 2025, to honor the 80th anniversary of Marvin Hamlisch's birth and the 50th anniversary of the original Broadway production.

The winning schools are: Barack Obama School for Social Justice (Yonkers, NY); Bound Brook High School (Bound Brook, NJ); Edward H. White Leadership Academy (Jacksonville, FL); Lincoln Park High School (Lincoln Park, MI); McCollum High School (San Antonio, TX); Oscar Smith High School (Virginia Beach, VA); Ramona High School (Riverside, CA); Rome High School (Rome, GA); Sam Rayburn High School (Pasadena, TX); and Stanhope Elmore High School (Millbrook, AL).

“When I finished reading the submissions, I felt a sense of joy that these schools pursue theatre – giving their students moments to shine and feel seen – with the smallest of budgets, but so much energy and enthusiasm,” said Bill Gaden, President of Concord Theatricals. “The dedication and resourcefulness of the students, parents, teachers and volunteers is truly inspiring. I am so pleased that Concord can help these dedicated theatre makers to bring the arts to their communities.”

More information about the competition, which was aimed at Title 1 and other under-resourced schools, can be found at concordtheatricals.com/singular-sensation. To stay up to date on Concord Theatricals, including information on future licensing competitions, follow Concord Theatricals on social media and sign up for their mailing list.

A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway ensemble audition. Exploring the inner lives and poignant ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. The production was instantly recognized as a classic, helmed by a dynamic creative team: originally conceived, directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett with co-choreographer Bob Avian, with book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban.

Opening off-Broadway at The Public Theater on April 15, 1975, A Chorus Line quickly transferred to the Shubert Theatre on Broadway on July 25, 1975, and ran for 6,137 performances before closing on April 28, 1990. On September 29, 1983, A Chorus Line became, at the time, the longest-running show in Broadway history. After winning the Pulitzer Prize and nine Tony Awards, A Chorus Line next premiered in London, where it played 903 performances at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. It was revived at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway in 2006 and played for 759 performances.