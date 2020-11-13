Concord Theatricals Announces READ MORE PLAYS CLUB, First Event Will Feature Sarah Ruhl and Lena Hall

The event, which is open to the public, is slated to take place on Wednesday, December 2nd at 6 PM ET.

Concord Theatricals has announced foundation of the Read More Plays Club. The inaugural event of the digital book club will feature playwright, poet and author Sarah Ruhl and her play How to Transcend a Happy Marriage, a powerful exploration of relationships and the changing nature of love. The panel will feature Tony Award winner Lena Hall. The event, which is open to the public, is slated to take place on Wednesday, December 2nd at 6 PM ET.



Ruhl will be joined by her husband, NYU professor and psychiatrist Tony Charuvastra, who will moderate a discussion around the larger themes in the play, its genesis, and the much-acclaimed Lincoln Center production, starring Hall. There will be a Q&A at the event's conclusion.

"Concord Theatricals is proud to launch this club, which will focus on recognizing the plays we represent as important works of literature. We hope that while live performance is on pause, the Read More Plays Club can unite theatre lovers and create a digital space dedicated to celebrating great artists, good conversation and plays on the page," said Amy Rose Marsh, Senior Director of Acquisitions and Artistic Development at Concord Theatricals.



"In these isolated times, there is nothing quite like curling up and reading a play at home. The BOOK version of the play becomes every more important while our theaters are shuttered. I always love to think of books in print, and they are particular comfort at the moment. I'm grateful to Samuel French for spearheading this effort at community through the reading of plays as we strive to be more connected," said Ruhl.

To RSVP, please visit the event's registration page. There, you will also find information about how to purchase the script at a discounted rate of 30% off.

