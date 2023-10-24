Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights to JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide stage licensing rights to Alanis Morissette, Glen Ballard and Diablo Cody’s acclaimed Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical.

Glen Ballard, who is also represented by Concord Music Publishing, said: “We are excited that Concord Theatricals is taking Jagged Little Pill to so many stages! We are passionate about the messages and music in this show and it’s gratifying to have it brought to an even larger audience. It’s wonderful to widen the circle of this show and Concord knows how to do it!”

“I am thrilled that Jagged Little Pill is being licensed by Concord Theatricals” Diablo Cody adds. “We are in legendary company, and I have fantasized about this moment since our show’s debut. I am very grateful that our show can live on through Concord.”

“We’re delighted to continue our cherished long-term relationship with Glen, Tom and this extraordinary title,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. “As early co-producing partners, we knew Jagged would resonate with audiences worldwide and it is an honor to welcome Alanis and Diablo to Concord Theatricals’ catalogue.”

Ignited by Morissette’s groundbreaking lyrics and music – including beloved hits co-written with Glen Ballard such as “You Oughta Know” and “Head Over Feet,” the musical tells the story of a picture-perfect suburban family – but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them. Academy Award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody’s book draws from the raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette’s 1995 Grammy Award-winning seminal album of the same name.

Jagged Little Pill opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on December 5, 2019, following its sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA. Directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with choreography by Tony Award-nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and under the Musical Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements of Grammy, Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt, the Broadway production was nominated for a season-record of 15 Tony Awards, with Diablo Cody winning for Best Book of a Musical. The show was produced by Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price.

