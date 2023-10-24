Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights to JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Jagged Little Pill opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on December 5, 2019, following its sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights to JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide stage licensing rights to Alanis Morissette, Glen Ballard and Diablo Cody’s acclaimed Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical.

Glen Ballard, who is also represented by Concord Music Publishing, said: “We are excited that Concord Theatricals is taking Jagged Little Pill to so many stages! We are passionate about the messages and music in this show and it’s gratifying to have it brought to an even larger audience. It’s wonderful to widen the circle of this show and Concord knows how to do it!”

“I am thrilled that Jagged Little Pill is being licensed by Concord Theatricals” Diablo Cody adds. “We are in legendary company, and I have fantasized about this moment since our show’s debut. I am very grateful that our show can live on through Concord.”

“We’re delighted to continue our cherished long-term relationship with Glen, Tom and this extraordinary title,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. “As early co-producing partners, we knew Jagged would resonate with audiences worldwide and it is an honor to welcome Alanis and Diablo to Concord Theatricals’ catalogue.”

Ignited by Morissette’s groundbreaking lyrics and music – including beloved hits co-written with Glen Ballard such as “You Oughta Know” and “Head Over Feet,” the musical tells the story of a picture-perfect suburban family – but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them. Academy Award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody’s book draws from the raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette’s 1995 Grammy Award-winning seminal album of the same name.

Jagged Little Pill opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on December 5, 2019, following its sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA. Directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with choreography by Tony Award-nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and under the Musical Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements of Grammy, Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt, the Broadway production was nominated for a season-record of 15 Tony Awards, with Diablo Cody winning for Best Book of a Musical. The show was produced by Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price

For more information, click here.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
The Alliance Theatre to Hold Open Casting Call for Tituss Burgesss THE PREACHER’S WI Photo
The Alliance Theatre to Hold Open Casting Call for Titus's Burgess's THE PREACHER’S WIFE

The Alliance Theatre is holding an open casting call for its upcoming world premiere musical of THE PREACHER’S WIFE.

2
Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo
Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for its holiday season production of the beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee.

3
Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehear Photo
Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the NY Pops Season Opener

The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— is getting ready to open its 2023-24 season with a brand-new concert program, 21st Century Broadway. In this video, watch as we take you inside rehearsals!

4
Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo
Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Performances are now underway for Paper Mill Playhouse's world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. In this video, watch as the cast breaks down their iconic characters!

More Hot Stories For You

TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'
OUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny LeonOUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny Leon
Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKENRichard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on BroadwayJoy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You