Conch Shell Productions Celebrates Caribbean Heritage Month Screening Of AFTERSHOCKS: A TETRALOGY OF OUR TIMES

Conch Shell Productions' celebrates Caribbean Heritage Month with the company's first in person screening of "Aftershocks: A Tetralogy of Our Times" at Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning on June 10th, 2022 at 7pm.

Aftershocks - A Tetralogy of Our Times weaves together short narratives, animation and montage art that explores love, humanity, and connecting while socially distant from the unique perspectives of Caribbean American communities in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic.

At first conceived as a five short plays, COVID19 restrictions inspired our producer to embrace smartphone technology, animation, and montage video techniques and other virtual mediums to reimagine the project as a tapestry of COVID19 moments.

AFTERSHOCKS is written by Haitian-American actress/playwright/producer Magaly Colimon-Christopher, and Borinquén-Chapín-Bronx playwright/director/ poet/producer Juan Ramirez, Jr. Directed by African American Pat Golden and Jamaican American Teisha Duncan; editing/animation by Jamaican American Andre Sutherland; score composed by Jamaican musician MiJANNE; photography by Haitian American artist Marissa Joyce Stamps; illustration by Elijah Leonard.

Festival screenings include: Harlem Int'l Film Fest Official Selection; Women of African Descent Film Fest Official Selection; Int'l Black and Diversity Film Fest Official Selection/Award Nominee; Int'l Cosmopolitan Film Fest of Tokyo Semi-Finalist

Following the film screening, an artist will facilitate a fun, interactive story sharing/writing workshop led by Jasmeene Francois and Michelladonna.

Conch Shell Productions' mission is to infuse new Caribbean Diaspora & Caribbean voices in the American theater and film industry by developing, showcasing and producing new plays and screenplays.

Order tickets at EVENTBRITE. For more information visit www.conchshellproductions.com.