Concerts with Gavin Creel, Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon Star Broadcast As Part of STARS ON STAGE FROM WESTPORT COUNTRY PLAYHOUSE on PBS

Join three Broadway favorites for STARS ON STAGE FROM Westport Country Playhouse, three new concert specials headlined by Tony and Olivier Award-winner Gavin Creel, Billboard #1 recording artist Shoshana Bean, and Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-nominee Brandon Victor Dixon.

Filmed live at the historic Westport Country Playhouse in Connecticut, these concerts feature three of Broadway's most versatile and virtuosic artists performing iconic showstoppers, telling intimate stories and dazzling audiences with an extraordinary repertoire of classic and contemporary songs.

STARS ON STAGE FROM Westport Country Playhouse premieres on consecutive Fridays, January 7-21, 2022, 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video app.

"We have assembled an incredible lineup for the series, which features three leading voices of musical theatre in a beautifully intimate setting. Gavin Creel, Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon light up the stage of Westport Country Playhouse, and we can't wait for millions of viewers to experience their phenomenal talents on the singular platform that is PBS," said Series Creator and Executive Producer Andrew C. Wilk.

"PBS is delighted to celebrate the return of musical performance with these three new concert specials," said Director, PBS Programming and Development Zara Frankel. "There's nothing quite like the excitement of live performance and sharing that experience has always been central to our mission, now more than ever. As America's largest stage, PBS is thrilled to offer viewers front-row seats to these concerts as part of our ongoing commitment to the arts."

"Gavin Creel" - Friday, January 7

Gavin Creel blazed onto Broadway in Thoroughly Modern Millie and instantly became one of the theater's favorite leading men, with starring roles in Hello, Dolly!, She Loves Me, Hair and more. Now, the Tony and Olivier Award-winner brings humor, heart and irresistible charm to an intimate evening of story and song. Kicking off with a celebratory "Lulu's Back in Town," Creel continues to shine with performances of "Something's Coming" from West Side Story, Sondheim's "Another Hundred People," and a stirring rendition of "I Have Confidence," connecting the songs to his life and personal journey. Other selections include "Unfinished World," one of 16 songs written by Creel for Walk on Through, a project commissioned by New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and their first live performance since March 2020. Directed by Andrew C. Wilk, with long-time Creel collaborator Mary-Mitchell Campbell as Music Director.

"Shoshana Bean" - Friday, January 14

From her starring roles in Broadway's Wicked and Waitress to her chart-topping Billboard recordings, Shoshana Bean has captivated audiences worldwide. In this concert special, she unleashes her passion and powerhouse vocals with a dazzlingly diverse selection of songs, including tributes to her idols Barbra Streisand ("People," "Evergreen," "Before the Parade Passes By" and more) and Whitney Houston ("I Wanna Dance with Somebody"). Bean performs some of her own original songs, including "1995," and is joined by special guests Avery Wilson for "All to Me" and Luke Edgemon and Melanie Nyema on "Quittin' Time." She closes with "She Used to Be Mine" a song from her role as Jenna in Waitress. Directed by Annette Jolles with David Cook as Music Director.

"Brandon Victor Dixon" - Friday, January 21

Brandon Victor Dixon has electrified television audiences with his performances in Jesus Christ Superstar and Rent: Live and also starred in numerous Broadway shows including Hamilton, The Color Purple and Motown: The Musical. In this rousing new concert special, the Tony, Emmy and Grammy nominee brings his stunning vocals and signature artistry to a celebration of Broadway, classic pop and soul. Featured are songs made famous by several of Dixon's personal favorites including Marvin Gaye ("Mercy Mercy Me"), Donny Hathaway ("A Song for You") and Stevie Wonder ("Heaven Help Us All"). Other highlights include a soaring rendition of Stephen Sondheim's "Being Alive" and Dixon's original song, "Maybe." Featuring guest vocalists Crystal Monee Hall, Kristina Nicole Miller and Anastasia Talley. Directed by Annette Jolles with Michael O. Mitchell as Music Director.

STARS ON STAGE FROM Westport Country Playhouse will stream simultaneously with broadcast and be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.