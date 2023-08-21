Composers Concordance to Present ELECTRIC CIRCUS: A Mel Powell Centennial Celebration with 8 Electric Guitars

On September 24th at 4pm, at the historic St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery, Composers Concordance reunites two exceptional guitar quartets to premiere new compositions and to celebrate the centennial of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Mel Powell. Featured on the program are the ensembles Bodies Electric: William Anderson, John Chang, Adam Negrin, and Kyle Miller - electric guitars, and My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama: Bruce Arnold, Greg Baker, Jane Getter, and Gene Pritsker - electric guitars. This event is part of the The Village Trip, a two-week-long festival celebrating arts and activism in Greenwich Village.

Brand new compositions by Gene Pritsker, William Anderson, and others will be premiered. Also featured on the program are Dan Cooper's 'Doozy' for amplified flute, electric guitars, and percussion; and Jane Getter's 'Evanesce' - a commission made possible by New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.



Performance Details:

Composers Concordance Presents

﻿

'Electric Circus'

8 Electric Guitars

Mel Powell Centennial

Part of The Village Trip Festival

Co-Presented with Marsyas Productions

Performers:

Bodies Electric

&

My Guitar Wants

To Kill Your Mama

Guitar Quartets

Sunday, Sept. 24th, 2023 at 4pm

St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery

131 E. 10th St (2nd Ave) NYC

