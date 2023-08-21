Composers Concordance to Present ELECTRIC CIRCUS: A Mel Powell Centennial Celebration with 8 Electric Guitars

The performance will take place on September 24th at 4pm, at the historic St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery.
On September 24th at 4pm, at the historic St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery, Composers Concordance reunites two exceptional guitar quartets to premiere new compositions and to celebrate the centennial of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Mel Powell. Featured on the program are the ensembles Bodies Electric: William Anderson, John Chang, Adam Negrin, and Kyle Miller - electric guitars, and My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama: Bruce Arnold, Greg Baker, Jane Getter, and Gene Pritsker - electric guitars. This event is part of the The Village Trip, a two-week-long festival celebrating arts and activism in Greenwich Village.
Brand new compositions by Gene Pritsker, William Anderson, and others will be premiered. Also featured on the program are Dan Cooper's 'Doozy' for amplified flute, electric guitars, and percussion; and Jane Getter's 'Evanesce' - a commission made possible by New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.
The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.
Composers Concordance Presents
'Electric Circus'
8 Electric Guitars
Mel Powell Centennial
Part of The Village Trip Festival
Co-Presented with Marsyas Productions
Performers:
Bodies Electric
&
My Guitar Wants
To Kill Your Mama
Guitar Quartets
Sunday, Sept. 24th, 2023 at 4pm
St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery
131 E. 10th St (2nd Ave) NYC
