Composers Concordance to Present A TO Z ELECTRONIC in 11th Annual CompCord Festival

On May 13th Composers Concordance will present A to Z Electronic, the third concert of its 11th annual festival, entitled 'What's In a Name?'. This event, to be held at Gallery MC, features twenty-six composers of electronic music: Arthur Kampela, Bernhard Philipp Eder, Carlos Castro, Dan Cooper, Shanan Estreicher, Ford Fourqurean, Patrick Grant, Adam Holzman, Velizar Iordanov, Joseph Martin Waters, Howie Kenty, Lukas Ligeti, Florian Magnus Maier, Natasha Bogojevich, Otto Castro, Gene Pritsker, Quincy Jones, David Rothenberg, Zach Seely, Roger Trefousse, Vladimir Ussachevsky, Aleksandra Vrebalov, Randall Woolf, Amy XNeuburg, Carolyn Yarnell, Lev Zhurbin. The event will be mostly electronic, with some electro-acoustic music presented as well.

The four-concert festival features new music compositions inspired by names of fictitiouscharacters, names that are dear to individual composers, and nicknames, plus a concert of 26 composers presented alphabetically, a trio of musicians named Jay, and other imaginative ways composers choose to play upon the event titles and festival theme. The concerts will be presented at an array of NYC venues, with numerous fun premieres, virtuoso performances, and an eclectic range of styles, presented in quick tandem, encouraging our favorite composers to play on the phenomenon of names.

11th Annual CompCord Festival - 'What's In a Name?'

Please inquire about our $50 full-festival pass

The event will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

A to Z Electronic

Thursday, May 18th

7:00pm

Gallery MC

549 W 52nd St

New York, NY 10019

TICKETS

$20 in advance, $30 at the door

FACEBOOK

LIVESTREAM

Composers:

Arthur Kampela, Bernhard Philipp Eder, Carlos Castro, Dan Cooper, Shanan Estreicher, Ford Fourqurean, Patrick Grant, Adam Holzman, Velizar Iordanov, Joseph Martin Waters, Howie Kenty, Lukas Ligeti, Florian Magnus Maier, Natasha Bogojevich, Otto Castro, Gene Pritsker, Quincy Jones, David Rothenberg, Zach Seely, Roger Trefousse, Vladimir Ussachevsky, Aleksandra Vrebalov, Randall Woolf, Amy X Neuburg, Carolyn Yarnell, Lev Zhurbin.

Performers:

Gene Pritsker - Di.J.

Natasha Bogojevich - piano

Erik T. Johnson -- poet / recitation

Adam Holzman - piano

Dan Cooper - bass

Other Festival Events

Comp-Play-Comp Marathon: 'Name Dropping'

Sunday, May 21st

6pm

DROM

85 Avenue A

New York, NY 10009

TICKETS

$20 in advance, $30 at the door

FACEBOOK

LIVESTREAM

Composer/Performers:

Beth Anderson, Dennis Brandner, Vicky Cheng, Jiwon Choi, John Clark, Marshall Coid, Dan Cooper, Valerie Geffner, Debra Kaye, Jung Hyun Kim, Yejune Kim, Audrey Morse, Mark Kostabi, Tim Mukherjee, Alon Nechushtan, Daniel Palkowski, Gene Pritsker, Steve Sandberg, William Schimmel, Elias Swift, David Taylor, Mark Zaki.

Other Performers:

Seth Himmelhoch - guitar, Josh Walker - sax, Aron Caceres - bass, Robert C. Ford - poet / recitation, Others TBA

Staying in rotation for 39 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

2022-2023 SEASON SITE