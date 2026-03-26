Composers Concordance To Present Charles Neidich And Compcord String Quartet In New York

Composers Concordance will present a program of contemporary chamber music on April 26, 2026 at 7:00 PM at Jim Kempner Fine Art Gallery. The performance will feature clarinetist Charles Neidich alongside the CompCord String Quartet.

The CompCord String Quartet—Funda Cizmecioglu and Mark Zaki (violins), Artie Dibble (viola), and Sahara von Hattenberger (cello)—will join Neidich in a program of new works by composers affiliated with Composers Concordance. The organization continues its focus on presenting contemporary music in unconventional venues.

Featured works will include Manhattan Scherzando, Bluesatina II, Prelude for Peace, and Good Night. Additional composers on the program include Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper, Dennis Bathory-Kitsz, Douglas Knehans, Audrey Morse, Charles Neidich, and Marina Vesic.

Neidich, known for his work across a wide range of repertoire, has performed internationally and is recognized for his interpretations of both classical and contemporary music.

Event Details

Sunday, April 26, 2026

7:00 PM

Jim Kempner Fine Art Gallery — 501 W 23rd St, New York, NY

Ticket Information

Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance’s Facebook page.