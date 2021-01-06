Composers Concordance Presents Concert Focusing On Compositions From Mark Kostabi And Gene Pritsker
The concert will take place on Sunday, January 24, 2021.
On Sunday, January 24, 2021, Composers Concordance focuses on two composers, Mark Kostabi and Gene Pritsker, in a concert of their works for Piano Quintet, featuring Quartet Metadata with pianists Mark Kostabi and Jai Jeffryes.
Artist/pianist/composer Mark Kostabi and composer/guitarist/rapper/DJ Gene Pritsker have been friends for over 25 years collaborating on music projects, concert productions, tours around the world, art, and recordings. Music on this concert features more collaborations between the two.
Featured compositions include Mark Kostabi's Aloft Summer Kites, a three-movement suite based on his solo piano pieces, and Gene Pritsker's The Difference for piano and string quartet, which is inspired by the Serenity Prayer. The concert will also feature a premiere of Pritsker's Prelude & Fugue #3 and Kostabi's Waltz for Villa Corallo.
Limited, in-person seating to 20 audience members. Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance. Ticket price for in-person audience includes free drinks.
The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.
DETAILS:
Mark & Gene / Piano & Strings
Sunday, January 24, 2021@ 5:00pm
Kostabi World
225 W 22nd St
New York, NY
Tickets:
RESERVATIONS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mark-gene-piano-strings-tickets-133726476491
FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/events/201133154780828
Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance. The first 20 people will be the in-person audience. Ticket price for in-person audience includes free drinks.
Composers: Mark Kostabi and Gene Pritsker
Performers:
Mark Kostabi - piano
Jai Jeffryes - piano
Quartet Metadata:
Lynn Bechtold - violin
Josh Henderson - violin
Carrie Frey - viola
Julia Henderson - cello
