Complete Cast Set for THE HOURS ARE FEMININE World Premiere at INTAR Theatre

International Arts Relations (INTAR Theatre) has revealed the complete cast for the World Premiere production of The Hours Are Feminine. Written and directed by Obie Award winner José Rivera (Marisol), performances begin at INTAR Theatre on Saturday May 11 and run through Sunday June 9, 2024.

The cast of The Hours Are Feminine will include Maribel Martínez (Bees & Honey) as “Evalisse,” Hiram Delgado (Take Me Out) as “Fernán,” Donovan Monzon Sanders (Crossing Borders) as “Jaivín,” Sara Koviak (Your Name Means Dream) as “Mirella,” Robert Montano (Small) as “Little Anthony,” and Dan Grimaldi (“The Sopranos”) as “Charlie.”

In the summer of 1960, Hurricane Donna ravages the Northeast and a Puerto Rican family of three, who has never left home before, moves to rural Long Island. Evalisse, Fernán and their son Jaivín rent a dilapidated little house on the property of an old middle-class Italian named Charlie. Tensions rise between the families of old immigrants and new. Written and directed by José Rivera, this autobiographical play explores female friendship and the price of assimilation and the American way of life with humor, tears, and a final, healing reckoning.

The Hours Are Feminine will feature set design by Izzy Fields (Lovesong (Imperfect)), costume design by Lisa Renee Jordan (The Invisible Project: Keely Garfield + Dancers), lighting design by Christina Watanabe (Confidence (and The Speech)) and sound design by David Remedios (All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914). Fight and intimacy direction is by UnkleDave's Fight House (Appropriate).

The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no 3pm performance on Saturday May 11, and no performance on Wednesday May 22.

Ticket to The Hours Are Feminine begin at $15 and are available now at intartheatre.org.

INTAR's 2023/24 season began in November with a presentation from Unit 52 of José Rivera's Sonnets for an Old Century. The season continued in January with the world premiere of Fun with Panic Attacks, created and performed by Florencia Lozano.