Coming Up at 54 Below: Exclusive Previews from Matthew Morrison, Tony Danza & More

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Summer is here at last and some of Broadway's best performers are getting ready to hit the stage at NYC's premiere cabaret destination, 54 Below. Enjoy previews from some of June's performers, including Tony Danza, Matthew Morrison, Ann Hampton Callaway, Liz Callaway, Paulo Szot, and Christine Andreas. Get your tickets today!

Tony Danza: Sinatra & Stories

Jul 1-3 & 23-25, 2026

Encore by popular demand! Tony Danza returns to 54 Below with his new show Tony Danza: Sinatra & Stories. The show pays homage to the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, whom Danza had a personal relationship with. Accompanied by his four-piece band, Danza will bring his trademark wit, charm, storytelling, and a touch of soft shoe and ukulele performances to a selection of Sinatra’s timeless classics.

Matthew Morrison: SHOW UP

July 9 - 11, 2026

Matthew Morrison (Just In Time, Hairspray, The Light in the Piazza, South Pacific), known for his standout role as Will Schuester on “Glee,” is a dynamic performer whose charisma and versatility have captivated audiences for years. With a background in musical theater, Morrison effortlessly blends his impressive vocal talents with a strong acting presence, bringing depth and charm to his performances.

Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway: BOOM! 15th Anniversary Concert

July 15 - 18, 2026

Back by popular demand! Tony Award®-nominated sisters Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway return to 54 Below with the 15th anniversary of BOOM!, their hit show celebrating the soundtrack of their childhood with unforgettable songs from the ‘60s and ’70s. BOOM! is a joyous, exultant evening – sometimes zany, often moving, always surprising – that features tunes made famous by Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, Jimmy Webb, Stevie Wonder, and others, brimming with a warmth, joy and love that will transport you back to a time when the songs on the radio were the soundtrack of life.

Paulo Szot

July 20, 22, 26 & 27, 2026

54 Below presents Tony Award winning actor Paulo Szot (South Pacific) in a return engagement of An Enchanted Evening with Paulo Szot – a musical journey filled with the most romantic and touching songs from the Broadway stage and beyond – with a few newly added songs! With lush arrangements and golden-toned vocals, An Enchanted Evening with Paulo Szot promises an unforgettable night of romance, sophistication, and world-class artistry.

Christine Andreas: S’Wonderful…

Jul 30 & 31, 2026