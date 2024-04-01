Comics Sunda Croonquist & Mike Marino To Perform Live In New Jersey April 3 & 6

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actress / comedian / television personality Sunda Croonquist (ABC-TV's "The View," “Comics Unleashed”) joins NJ Comedy Hall of Famer Mike Marino for the New Jersey swing of his "Welcome To The Family" comedy tour as the host for two nights of laughter - first on Wednesday, April 3rd at The Vogel at The Count Basie Center For The Performing Arts in Red Bank, NJ and again Saturday, April 6 at the Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook, NJ.

Croonquist, who co-authored the "Kosher Soul Food" (Putnam & Smith Publishing Company / ISBN: 978-1-939986-01-6) cookbook and Marino - a national headliner with numerous network and cable TV appearances and recipient of the 2015 USO Bob Hope Comedy Award - kick off the fun on Wednesday April 3 in Red Bank where they will be joined by Jon Bramnick, NJs Funniest Lawyer. "This performance will celebrate the commissioning of the USS New Jersey."

On Saturday, April 6 Sunda and Mike head over to Bound Brook where "the funniest woman in New Jersey" and "New Jersey's Bad Boy of Comedy" take the stage at the Brook Arts Center located at 10 Hamilton Street, Bound Brook, NJ where they will be joined by Joey “Porkchopz” and Jim Germanakos.

A native of Paterson, NJ, Sunda served as chairperson of “Gilda's Club of Northern New Jersey's “Laugh Off!” stand up comedy competition for 15 years and donated her talents to the annual Autism New Jersey benefit event presented by Montclair State University & Fairleigh Dickinson University. She is currently the founder and director of the LA School of Comedy.

Tickets

Advance tickets for the 8:00pm show range from $35-$40.00 are available through Simpletix For transportation and additional information, go to: https://www.brookarts.org or contact (732) 469-7700.

The show starts at 7:30pm, doors at 6:30pm. Tickets range from $35 - $60 + fees and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. The Vogel is located on the Basie Center Campus 99 Monmouth Street in Red Bank,NJ and can be reached by car or New Jersey Rail Transit. For directions and further information, contact (732) 842-9000 or go to https://thebasie.org.