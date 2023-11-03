Comic Rhonda Hansome to Perform at FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE At The KRAINE Theater

Actor / comedian Rhonda "Passion" Hansome, (SiriusXM "John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything") will be among the performers featured at the "Funny Women Of A Certain Age" (FWOACA) live comedy showcase of "female comics who tell it like it is" on Wednesday, November 15 @ the Kraine Theater in Manhattan. Rhonda will be joined at the be joined at the 7:00pm (EST) show by FWOACA creator Carole Montgomery (Nick @ Nite's Funniest Mom in America), Ellen Karis ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Anne Stesney (The Under St. Marks Theater) and Cat Yezbak (Caveat NYC). Located at 85 E. 4th Street (between Second & Third Aves), the Kraine is adhering to current COVID safety procedures and $15.00 seats are available for advance purchase at: frigid.nyc / (212) 777-6088. The Kraine Theatre can be reached by subway: "F"to Second Ave, "N" or "R" to 8th Street, #6 to Astor Place. For further FWOACA information go to: www.funnywomenofacertainage.com/



Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hansome has appeared on numerous TV shows including Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the comedy opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters.

Rhonda is also an award-winning off-Broadway director with over thirty-five production credits at venues located in the NYC metropolitan area. Nominated for Best Director (Dust of Egypt) in the 2022 NY Theater Festival, Rhonda created and performed her solo show "Lie Baby Lie" as part of the City Artists Corps at the Gene Frankel Theatre in October 2021.

FWOACA creator Carole Montgomery produced the third edition of the show "Even More Funny Women of A Certain Age" for cable television in 2021. Also a Brooklyn native, Carole, who has a decades-long career as a writer, producer and performer includes making over two dozen television appearances, long-term residencies in Las Vegas and entertaining US troops overseas, calls FWOACA "a comedy show for the ages." Part of an ongoing series with a rotating cast of comedians, Carole adds the show comes "straight from the unfettered mouths and uninhibited minds of the funniest, most daring, most experienced people in comedy: the women that have seen it all." For information on upcoming FWOACA performances, go to: carolemontgomery.com

For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: rhondahansome.com or connect with her on Facebook@Rhonda Hansome Comedy , Twitter @RhondaHansome or Instagram @rhondafull.