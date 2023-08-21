Comic Leighann Lord Comes To The 'Ladies Night' Showcase At Comedy In Harlem, August 26

Leighann is a seasoned, NYC-based standup comedian who has been seen on Comedy Central, HBO, The View, and in the Netflix Def Comedy Jam 25th Anniversary Special.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

Comic Leighann Lord Comes To The 'Ladies Night' Showcase At Comedy In Harlem, August 26

Comic Leighann Lord Comes To The 'Ladies Night' Showcase At Comedy In Harlem, August 26

Standup comedian/author/conference MC Leighann Lord who appears in the current Showtime Network "Even More Funny Women Of A Certain Age" special will be among the performers featured at the "Ladies Night" live comedy showcase on Saturday, August 26, 2023 @ Comedy In Harlem in Manhattan. Lord will be joined at the 8:00pm show (doors @ 7pm) by host Nicky Sunshine (The Nick Cannon Show) and fellow comics: Emma Willman, Lina Yeh, and Kymm Tea.

Comedy In Harlem - Harlem's new home for stand up comedy.- is located at 508 E. 117th Street (east of Pleasant Ave.) Admission is $25.00 plus a $14.00 minimum per person. All sales final. Tickets are non-refundable. Ages 16 and up only Individual comedian appearances are subject to change without notice. For reservations and further information go to: comedyinharlem.com or call 347-766-3001.

The event is sponsored by 108 Soul - the popular online R&B and classic hip-hop music platform featuring hits from yesterday, today and the future. Comedy In Harlem - NYC's only Black owned comedy club - can be reached by taking the #6 subway to 116th Street in Manhattan and the M116 crosstown bus or the M15 bus on First Avenue. Parking is available at the adjacent East River Plaza shopping center. For more information, contact: info@comedyinharlem.com

She's performed for the troops in the Middle East, was named one of the 35 Most Hilarious Comedians of Diversity, was a national finalist in the American Black Film Festival-HBO Comedy Wings Competition, and received the American Humanist Association's Humanist Arts Award. In addition, she is currently host of the Center For Inquiry's online lecture series, Skeptical Inquirer Presents and the emcee of the prestigious Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop. To get updated information on Leighann and her upcoming projects / appearances, get social with her at: veryfunnylady.com




