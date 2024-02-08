Comedian and SNL Star Colin Quinn To Perform One Night Only At AMT Theater

Mr. Quinn will be performing excerpts from his past and future theater work, including Colin Quinn: An Irish Wake and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short, followed by a Q&A.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Comedian and SNL Star Colin Quinn To Perform One Night Only At AMT Theater

Comedian, actor, writer and Saturday Night Live star Colin Quinn will appear for one night at the AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street, March 5th at 7pm.

Mr. Quinn will be performing excerpts from his past and future theater work, including Colin Quinn: An Irish Wake and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short, followed by a Q&A with Colin and Academy Award winning writer/director Bobby Moresco ("Crash") about their collaboration on An Irish Wake, Red State Blue State and Colin's career. Colin's prolific Off-Broadway work includes Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional, Colin Quinn: The New York Story, directed by Jerry Seinfeld, Colin Quinn: The Last Best Hope, and most recently Colin Quinn: Small Talk. Bobby Moresco formed "The Actor's Gym" in 1979 to inspire and provoke writers, challenging them to create new work.

Works developed at The Actor's Gym have included critically acclaimed Off Broadway and Broadway productions, Academy Award winning films and Emmy winning television shows. Colin Quinn is a frequent member and active participant of the gym.

Tickets for this event are $100. A cocktail reception will be held at 6:30pm. All proceeds go to benefit AMT Theater, Off Broadway's newest theater and home of The Actor's Gym here in New York. You can purchase tickets online through the AMT webite at amttheater.org.




