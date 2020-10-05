Clipper Coffee Gallery Presents THE USUAL SUSPECTS by Kathrine Narducci
“The Usual Suspects” opening reception will be on October 10th from 5-9pm
Clipper Coffee Gallery presents "The Usual Suspects" conceptualized by painter and actor Kathrine Narducci. "The Usual Suspects" opening reception will be on October 10th from 5-9pm coinciding with the First Annual City Island Art Walk.
The City Island Art Walk will bring together over seven galleries and shops along the main avenue to showcase the community of artists working on the island. There will be a cocktail reception at Clipper Coffee and a book signing with Kathrine Narducci of a limited quantity of "The Usual Suspects" exhibition booklet for purchase. This event will be held rain or shine. Masks are required and galleries will be allowing 25% capacity inside at a time.
RSVP here - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-usual-suspects-kathrine-narducci-opening-reception-and-art-walk-tickets-123726317747
