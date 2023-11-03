Classical Guitarist MILOŠ to Perform at Carnegie Hall This Month

MILOŠ - the superstar musician who has led today's classical guitar revival, begins a new era in his exceptional career with a debut album for Sony Classical. Titled simply “Baroque”, the album presents MILOŠ' carefully curated selection of baroque works especially transcribed and arranged for the guitar, both solo and in collaboration with Jonathan Cohen and his ensemble ‘Arcangelo'. The album was released on October 13, and is set to enrich the unrivaled legacy of Sony Classical's recordings of legendary guitarists, which boast John Williams and Julian Bream amongst others.

MILOŠ will perform music from Baroque on Thursday, November 30 at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, with Les Violons du Roy led by Music Director Jonathan Cohen. Details Click Here.

Watch MILOŠ's stunning video of his performance of Handel's Menuet from Suite in B-Flat Major, from Blenheim Palace.

Since his incredible breakthrough in 2011, when his debut album held the no. 1 position in the UK Classical charts for a breathtaking 28 weeks, MILOŠ has built an impressive international career by performing solo recitals and concertos at most of the world's leading concert venues. His six studio albums have sold the equivalent of over half a million copies and conquered the classical album charts in multiple territories, earning him a Classical BRIT, Echo Klassik and two Gramophone Awards. Not to mention worldwide critical acclaim, BBC Music Magazine included him in “Six of the Best Classical Guitarists of the Past Century” and The New York Times cited him as “one of the most exciting and communicative classical guitarists today.” His wide variety of musical influences and repertoire, ranging from baroque to contemporary music, via the Beatles and beyond, has helped MILOŠ build a loyal international fanbase and introduce his instrument to a whole new generation of listeners. His long list of musical collaborators ranges from Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Lisa Batiashvili, Alison Balsom, and Jess Gillam, to Tori Amos, Gregory Porter and Anoushka Shankar. He was the first-ever classical guitarist to perform a sold-out solo show at the Royal Albert Hall, where he returned last summer playing to a capacity audience. He has presented on both BBC and Sky TV and has his own series of educational books “Play Guitar with Miloš” published by Schott Music. He recently launched the "Miloš Karadaglić Foundation"- based in Porto Montenegro - this philanthropic organisation aims to act as a regional hub of influence by empowering artistic excellence though various educational opportunities, partnership and close mentorship.

“Baroque” heralds a new milestone in MILOŠ' career. “Since the very beginning of my life as a musician, I have been deeply inspired by the incredible variety and electrifying energy of the baroque repertoire. This golden era of music is mysterious and extraordinary, flamboyant, often endlessly lyrical, ultimately timeless. And yet within the classical guitar context, apart from J.S. Bach, I believe we have only ever managed to touch the surface. This very thought inspired me to, over the years, try and dig deeper, go beyond the obvious, experiment, collaborate and transcribe, to open a new door of possibilities for my instrument and its own baroque voice”.

MILOŠ' own transcription of Bach's monumental Chaconne sits at the heart of this recording, anchoring the richly varied constellation of baroque composers' masterpieces. MILOŠ particularly wanted to present the guitar across a wide range of European influences, and not merely within the more familiar Spanish context. He has selected luminescent works by nine composers here, the majority of which have never been played on solo guitar before.

There is plenty of light and shade within the music, reflecting baroque's unique chiaroscuro character. Works such as Alessandro Marcello's Adagio from ‘Oboe Concerto in D Minor'; Domenico Scarlatti's ‘Sonata in D minor'; the Menuet from George Frideric Handel's ‘Suite in B-Flat Major'; Jean-Philippe Rameau's The Arts and the Hours or François Couperin's Les Barricades mystérieuses offer more introspective moments, while Antonio Vivaldi's movements from La Notte and L'estro Armonico, originally written as a concerto for 4 violins, or indeed Boccherini's Fandango from ‘Quintet No. 4 in D Major' provide fireworks of thrilling virtuosity.

MILOŠ worked very closely with Jonathan Cohen on all the orchestral transcriptions, as well as with Michael Lewin, the eminent British guitarist and lutenist with whom he studied at the Royal Academy of Music in London and with whom he now shares a wonderful creative collaboration.

“Everything I have learned and experienced in my musical life so far, all the influences and various musical traditions, converge in this album” says MILOŠ. “I wanted to convey a new vision of baroque here, with all the variety of style and texture, while preserving the innate intimacy and typical beauty of the guitar sound.”

While for MILOŠ one creative circle closes with the release of this album, “Baroque” ultimately serves as the foundation of a brand-new era in this artist's already extraordinary career.

BAROQUE TRACKLIST

Domenico Scarlatti 1685-1757

1 Sonata in D minor K 32 2:52

Antonio Vivaldi 1678–1741

Concerto for Flute, Strings and Basso continuo

No. 2 in G minor “La notte” RV 439

2 VI Allegro 2:16

Arrangement: Michael Lewin

Jean-Philippe Rameau 1683–1764

3 The Arts and the Hours 5:15

Arrangement: Michael Lewin

George Frideric Handel 1685–1759

Suite de Pièces pour le Clavecin No. 1 HWV 434 4 :07

4 IV Menuet

Arrangement: Michael Lewin

Antonio Vivaldi 1678–1741

Concerto for 4 Violins, Cello, Strings and Basso continuo

in B minor RV 580

Arrangement: Michael Lewin

5 I Allegro 3:53

Silvius Leopold Weiss 1687–1750

6 Passacaille in D major WeissSW 18.6 3:36

Domenico Scarlatti 1685–1757

7 Sonata in F minor K 466 (L 118) 5:12

Arrangement: Michael Lewin

Antonio Vivaldi 1678–1741

Concerto for 4 Violins, Cello, Strings and Basso continuo

in B minor RV 580

Arrangement: Michael Lewin

8 III Allegro 3:21

Johann Sebastian Bach 1685–1750

Partita for Solo Violin No. 2 in D minor BWV 1004

9 V Chaconne 15 :11

Alessandro Marcello 1669–1747

Concerto for Oboe, Strings and Basso continuo in D minor

10 II Adagio 3 :42

Luigi Boccherini 1743–1805

Quintet for Guitar, 2 Violins, Viola and Cello No. 4

in D major G 448

11 IV Fandango 3:50

after the 2nd Movement of String Quintet

in D Major “Del Fandango” G 341

Silvius Leopold Weiss 1687–1750

12 Fantasie in C minor WeissSV9 2:20

François Couperin 1668–1733

13 Les Barricades mystérieuses 3 :43

The Mysterious Barricades

from Pièces de clavecin, Second livre, ordre n° 6

Antonio Vivaldi 1678–1741

Trio Sonata for Violin, Lute and Basso continuo

in C major RV 82

14 II Larghetto 3:51

Arrangement: Michael Lewin

Miloš Karadaglić guitar

Arcangelo [2, 5, 8, 10, 11, 14]

Jonathan Cohen direction [2, 5, 8, 10, 11, 14]