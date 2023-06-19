Clarinetist Thomas Piercy Performs Concert Featuring Composers from the New York Women Composers Organization, June 27

Renowned clarinetist Thomas Piercy will be showcasing the remarkable compositions of women artists in a special program of music by members of the New York Women Composers (NYWC) organization. The highly anticipated event will take place on June 27 at the National Opera Center's Scorca Hall. Piercy will be joined on stage with cellist Daniel Hass and pianist Tengku Irfan, promising an evening of musical excellence and diversity.

In this performance, Piercy, a celebrated musician and advocate for contemporary music, will bring to life the works of ten distinguished women composers, each with a distinctive voice and remarkable contribution to the world of contemporary classical music. Audiences can expect a captivating program featuring compositions by Beth Anderson, Chen Yi, Jane Leslie, Alla Pavlova, Joelle Wallach, Rain Worthington, JinHee Han, Stefania De Kenessey, Faye-Ellen Silverman, and Judith Lang Zaimont.

Thomas Piercy, known for his virtuosity and versatility, is dedicated to promoting underrepresented voices in the classical music industry. With his deep appreciation for diverse musical styles, Piercy is committed to breaking barriers and challenging conventional norms. Through this concert, he aims to shed light on the immense talent and creativity of women composers, providing them with a platform to be heard and celebrated.

Joining Piercy on stage will be pianist Tengku Irfan, an exceptional musician recognized for his thrilling performances and artistic depth. Additionally, cellist Daniel Hass will contribute his exceptional talents to this extraordinary ensemble. Together, these three accomplished musicians will create an unforgettable musical experience that transcends boundaries and showcases the brilliance of women composers.

The collaboration of Thomas Piercy with composer members of the New York Women Composers organization reflects a shared commitment to diversity, equality, and the recognition of exceptional artistic talent.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the mesmerizing music of talented women composers, brought to life by the extraordinary ensemble of Thomas Piercy, Tengku Irfan, and Daniel Hass.

Thomas Piercy and the New York Women Composers 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 7pm

Scorca Hall at National Opera Center

Tickets: $25 ($15 Students/Seniors)

Reservations and more info:

tonadaproductions@gmail.com

Click Here

Thomas Piercy, clarinet

Daniel Hass, cello

Tengku Irfan, piano

Compositions by Beth Anderson, Chen Yi, Jane Leslie, Alla Pavlova, Joelle Wallach, Rain Worthington, JinHee Han, Stefania De Kenessey, Faye-Ellen Silverman, and Judith Lang Zaimont.

Program (90-minute program including one intermission)



Trios for clarinet, cello, and piano

Beth Anderson “Trio: Dream in 'd' “(Clarinet version Premiere)

Chen Yi “Night Thoughts” (US Premiere)

Jane Leslie “Romance”

Alla Pavlova "The Broadway Song" and "The Ferry to My Dream"

Joelle Wallach “After Alcyon's Dream”

Rain Worthington “Just Beyond Reach”

Duos for clarinet and piano:

JinHee Han “90 Away” for clarinet and piano

Stefania de Kenessey “Microvids” for clarinet and piano (selections)

Faye-Ellen Silverman “Tides” (selections)

Judith Lang Zaimont “Reflective Rag” clarinet and piano

Thomas Piercy is a highly acclaimed clarinetist known for his versatility, virtuosity, and passion for contemporary music. With a vast repertoire spanning various genres and styles, Piercy has performed in prestigious venues worldwide and collaborated with renowned musicians and composers. As a dedicated advocate for underrepresented voices, he continually seeks to challenge the boundaries of classical music and celebrate the diversity of musical expression. Based in NYC and Tokyo, Piercy is a critically acclaimed musician with appearances throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. He has been described by The New York Times as “Brilliant...playing with refinement and flair…evoking a panache in the contemporary works.” A versatile artist defying categorization – performing on the Emmy Award-winning Juno Baby CDs and DVDs; performing with pianist Earl Wild and Frederica von Stade; working with Leonard Bernstein; appearing in a KRS-ONE rap music video; playing hichiriki in Japan; recording with members of Maroon 5 and other pop groups; premiering many works composed for him; performing on Broadway and Off-Broadway, television, radio, and commercial recordings. Piercy's repertoire ranges from music from the Classical period to premieres of compositions written for him by some of the most outstanding composers of today, including Ned Rorem, Jennifer Higdon, Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, Fernando Otero, and Shoichi Yabuta. A frequent performer of new music, Mr. Piercy has premiered over 300 compositions composed for him. The composers have ranged from 10 to 99 years of age and come from all walks of life and experience: from elementary and university students to university professors; from self-taught composers to composers with PhDs; from emerging composers to composers that have won such prominent awards as the Grammy Award, the Latin Grammy Award, the Takemitsu Prize, the Geneva Prize, and the Pulitzer Prize. Studied at the Juilliard School and Mannes School of Music. Clarinet studies with Gervase De Peyer, Dr. Stephen Johnston, Leon Russianoff, and Kalmen Opperman; hichiriki studies with Hitomi Nakamura. Recordings for Albany, Capstone, DGI, Changing Tones, NJST, Tonada Records and more. For more information, please visit http://www.thomaspiercy.com/

The New York Women Composers organization is dedicated to promoting and supporting the works of women composers. Founded in 1984, the NYWC provides a platform for female artists to showcase their talents and advocate for gender equality within the music industry. Through concerts, workshops, grants, and educational initiatives, the organization actively works towards fostering an inclusive environment and amplifying the voices of women composers. To learn more, please visit https://newyorkwomencomposers.org/about-nywc/



“This concert is made possible in part through funding from the New York Women Composers Organization and The Puffin Foundation.”