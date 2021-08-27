City Artist Corps Awards 3,000th Grant, 50+ Free Public Engagements to Dot NYC Landscape In Coming Weeks

]

The NYC Department of Cultural Affairs today released an update on the New York City Artist Corps, which has so far supported over 3,000 artists who are putting on dozens of public programs in the weeks ahead.

First announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Cultural Affairs Commissioner Gonzalo Casals in May 2021, the $25 million City Artist Corps program supports artists who live and work in NYC and gives New Yorkers opportunities to experience cultural programming across the city this summer.

Through partnerships with City agencies and cultural institutions across the five boroughs, City Artists Corps will help to ensure an equitable recovery that supports the city's artists and reaches residents in every corner of the five boroughs. To date, over 3,000 artists have joined City Artist Corps through receiving City Artist Corps Grants, administered in collaboration with New York Foundation for the Arts and other local partners; working with students in the NYC Department of Education's Summer Rising program; by performing at The People's Festival (details below); working with nonprofit ArtBridge and NYCHA; and more. Below is a list of City Artist Corps public programs happening over the next two weeks.

City Artist Corps is also supporting artists taking part in The People's Festival, an initiative presented by the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, NYC Civic Engagement Commission, and Public Artist in Residence Yazmany Arboleda. The People's Festival is a five borough series of outdoor events in neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic, celebrating New Yorkers' resilience with live performances, interactive workshops, and community information and resources. Upcoming Festival stops will be at Tompkinsville, Staten Island (8/27, 10am-7pm); Jackson Heights, Queens (8/29, 10am-7pm); Washington Heights, Manhattan (9/3, 10am-7pm); and Fordham Plaza, Bronx (9/5, 10am-7pm). Learn more at participate.nyc.gov.

From August 28 to September 11, City Artist Corps is in action across NYC through the following programs and events. For media interested in covering any of the events listed here, contact publicaffairs@culture.nyc.gov.

8/28: Danny Dakari (Brooklyn) will present a "Paint in the Park" event for kids, teens, and adults to paint watercolor using water toys at Fort Greene Park from 2pm-6pm.

8/28: Lisa Freedman (Brooklyn) will host a free beach retreat for writers and artists with collaborative activities at East End of Brighton Beach, Brighton 15th Street, Riegelmann Boardwalk, from 12pm-3pm. Registration is required.

8/28: Michele Brody (Bronx) will host a series of "Tea-Time Reflections," tea ceremonies to share experiences of COVID-19 and offer space for healing at Mottley Kitchen, 402 East 140th Street, from 10am-3pm.

8/28: Mx. Je'Jae Cleo Daniels (Staten Island) will host an art therapy focus group for survivors of domestic violence, hate crimes, and identity-based discrimination at Kinetic Arts Gallery, Makerspace Sculpture Park.

8/28: Christina Wong (Brooklyn) will host a community dye workshop from plant-based dyes at General Irving, 1210 Halsey St, from 3pm-7pm.

8/28: Andrew Kalleen (Manhattan) will play the piano and sing in Washington Square Park.

8/28: Julia Aponte (Staten Island) will present The Staten Island Songwriters Showcase highlighting local songwriters, vocalists, and musicians at Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden at 5:30pm.

8/28: Sam Wyman (Brooklyn) will present an outdoor fashion exhibition of their brand, CENTIPEDE, at 304 Schaefer Street from 3pm-7pm.

8/28: Garrett Poladian & Ethan Crystal (Manhattan) will hold public additions and performances of the puppet play "Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie" at Sheep's Meadow, Central Park.

8/28: Muyassar Kurdi (Brooklyn) will present a performance and screening of sonic sound and analog image at Prospect Park, Ocean Ave & Parkside Ave entrance.

8/28: Marco Lienhard (Manhattan) will perform music with the group Taikoza using traditional Taiko drums and bamboo flutes from Japan at Isham Park from 6pm-7pm.

8/28: Timothy Kelly (Queens) will debut the mural "Patterns to Scale" at AlterWork Studios.

8/28: Ethan Lipton (Manhattan) will perform jazz, folk, and alternative music with his Orchestra at Rockwood Music Hall at 7pm.

8/28: John Tillotson (Manhattan) will perform #AChekhovBurlesk: Scenes from Theatrikal Life, monologues adapted from works by Russian dramatist Anton Chekhov, at Perch Terrace, M Social Hotel Times Square.

8/28: Heather Archibald (Bronx) will present the "Garden Poetry Festival" with poetry writing and zine-making workshops, readings, and music at 110 East 138th Street from 3pm-6pm.

8/28: Kaitlin Madison (Brooklyn) will perform original songs with a band and musical guests at the Weeksville Heritage Center at 3pm.

8/29: Andrew D'Angelo (Brooklyn) will host a Saxophone Summit Salon with guests on Terrace Place Salon from 2pm-6pm.

8/29: Sandra A M Bell (Brooklyn) will perform "The Second Reveal," a theatrical wedding of King Jab and a bride from Central South Africa, with musical accompaniment at The Boat House, Prospect Park.

8/29: Sally Gates (Brooklyn) will perform solo guitar music live.

8/29: Mohammad Murtaza (Queens) will host and partake in a staged rehearsal of the film script "Lattice," followed by an audience Q&A, at Bombay Theater, Fresh Meadows at 12pm.

8/29: Nicolay Espitia (Manhattan) will present "Gaiteros," a musical and dance performance of traditions from the Colombian Caribbean at San Carlo Osteria Piemonte, 90 Thompson Street, from 4pm-6pm.

8/29: Jess Saldaña (Brooklyn) will host an outdoor workshop exploring the somatosensory and therapeutic effects of clay at Clay Play, 229 5th Ave, from 1pm-3pm.

8/30: Nina Ros (Manhattan) will present "Country Stories," a musical folk performance, at Fridman Gallery, 169 Bowery, at 6pm.

8/30: Marissa Zappas (Manhattan) will create a scented dollhouse installation at Olfactory Art Keller.

9/1: Chessica Rose (Brooklyn) will host a community engagement with music and community members completing mini murals at the New Lots Library from 1pm-4pm.

9/2: Preeti Vasudevan (Manhattan) will perform three pieces from Thresh's repertoire at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts at 6pm.

9/2: Joyce Abrams (Manhattan) will host the exhibit "Forgotten Faces: Photos Discarded from a Family Album," featuring collaged and printed works inspired by Japanese culture, at The Japanese American Association of New York, 49 West 45 Street, 11th Floor, from 10am-3pm.

9/3: Patrick Sarmiento (Brooklyn) will present an exhibition of local and international artists at 544 Park Avenue from 7pm-9pm.

9/3: Louis Schwadron (Manhattan) will present a live free outdoor concert at 204 Avenue B.

9/3: Craig Slon (Brooklyn) will present a free concert, "Music for Flute, Clarinet, and Bassoon," at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 199 Carroll Street, at 8pm. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks are required.



9/3: Nick Podgurski (Brooklyn) will premiere the composition MONAD with an ensemble at Prospect Park at 6pm.

9/3: Joao Claudio MacDowell (Manhattan) will perform Afro-Brazilian music with a nine-member band at Washington Square Park from 4pm-6pm.

9/4: Rae Binstock (Brooklyn) will host a public reading of Untitled BBQ Project script.

9/4: Molly Gross (Brooklyn) will host The Poet's Table, where poets will recite a poem to each person who visits their table at Nitehawk Cinema's marquee across Prospect Park from 3pm-6pm.

9/4: Arabelle Luke (Brooklyn) will host The Hip Hop Gameshow, where rap freestylers battle a freestyle challenge game board, at Blank Bamboo.

9/4: Zoe Map (Brooklyn) will host a dance performance with live music at IvyHouse Studio, 322 Troutman Street, at 5pm.

9/4: Rejin Leys (Queens) will present PulpMobile, a mobile papermaking studio, at King Manor Museum.

9/4: Dylan Hurwitz (Brooklyn) will host a plein-air painting workshop with instructions and demos of oil painting and technique at the Prospect Park Boathouse. Materials will be provided.

9/5: Timothy Kiah (Brooklyn) will perform with the band Endangered Quartet at Qathra Cafe, 1112 Cortelyou Road, at 3pm.

9/5: Michael Parmelee (Brooklyn) will perform the dance piece "Stardust and Mud."

9/5: Cat Rickman (Manhattan) will present Bitch Music Series, a showcase of women singer-songwriters, in a charity event raising money for Planned Parenthood at 312 W 48th Street Rooftop, from 6pm-9pm.

9/8: Matthias Neumann (Manhattan) will host a live art event building a sculptural installation on Governor's Island at Portal, Colonel's Row, Building 404A.

9/9: Adam Baran (Manhattan) will present a screening of the short documentary film "Trade Center," followed by a conversation about the film and the impact of 9/11 on LGBT life in NYC, at Anthology Film Archives at 8pm.

9/9: Clara Rodriguez Torres (Manhattan) will host a performance at the Aborn Theater Outdoor Airspace.

9/10: Frank Dunham (Manhattan) will perform "Cherry House," a play about racism, sexuality, love, and the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, at 5pm.

9/10: Kraig Blue (Manhattan) will create a mural with audience participation in celebration of native flora and fauna at Governors Island, Nolan Park Building 10B.

9/10: Poyen Wang (Manhattan) will present an artist talk discussing his recent work followed by an open conversation in English and Mandarin at Gallery 456 from 7pm-9pm.

9/11: Mialana BoutteDesoleil (Manhattan) will host an exhibition showcasing heritage folk art textiles and a new haute couture textile commissioned by Le Cabine de Givenchy.

9/11: Kuki Go (Manhattan) will present a live tape-art street mural at Open Streets at Avenue B.

9/11: Max Kutner (Brooklyn) will present the free The Whatever Guitar Festival through September 12, featuring solo guitar performances from Brooklyn-based players, at Green Lung Studio from 6pm-10pm.

9/11: Porochista Khakpour (Queens) will host a virtual reading of selections from her novels and essays, followed by a Q&A.

9/11: Christopher Dieman (Queens) will present "Parx," a comedic, outlandish one-act play celebrating New York City and its public parks at Murray Park in Long Island City, 21st St and 45th Rd, at 6:30pm.

9/11: Kate Fauvell (Manhattan) will host the opening reception of "We Speak Our Truth: Portraits of Mamahood," an exhibition featuring seven artists who are mothers exploring the perspective of motherhood, at ChaShaMa, 320 West 23rd Street, from 1pm-3pm.