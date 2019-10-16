Cirque Du Soleil And The Madison Square Garden Company Announce Casting And Creative Team For 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE…
Cirque du Soleil and The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) announced today the casting and creative team for the all-new, family production, 'Twas the Night Before... making its debut at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden this holiday season. 'Twas the Night Before... is an exhilarating spin on the beloved Christmas classic as only Cirque du Soleil could imagine. This festive show about the wonders of sharing and friendship promises to spark lasting memories in the hearts of families this holiday season. The production will run at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden from December 12 through December 29, 2019, for 28 performances. Tickets are on-sale now.
Cirque du Soleil's first-ever Christmas show, 'Twas the Night Before... is a flurry of love, Christmas cheer, rip-roaring fun and hugely lovable characters that will become a new tradition for families to cherish. Join Isabella, a curious girl who's become jaded by the hoopla surrounding Christmas, as she is whisked away to an upside-down, inside-out world where she meets characters inspired by the original timeless poem. Discover what happened before Santa dropped in!
The creative team consists of Daniel Fortin as Vice-President Creation, Manuel Bissonnette as Creative Director, James Hadley as Stage Director & Writer, Genevieve Lizotte as Set Designer & Art Director, Edesia Moreno as Acrobatic Choreographer & Performance Designer, Vinh Nguyen Kinjaz as Choreographer, Jean-Phi Goncalves as Musical Composer, James Lavoie as Costume Designer, Nicolas Brion as Light Designer,and Ben Scheff as Sound Designer. The show is Produced by Jayna Neagle under the helm of Cirque du Soleil Producer Marie-Josee Adam and Chief Executive Producer, Yasmine Khalil.
"We are so excited to announce our cast and creative team for 'Twas the Night Before..., and can't wait to showcase their talents upon the stage in New York this holiday season," said Yasmine Khalil, Cirque du Soleil Chief Executive Producer. "Featuring original acrobatics, spectacular choreography, dazzling costumes, and familiar music sure to strike an emotional chord, 'Twas is a completely new experience that brings families together to celebrate the holiday spirit."
"We are thrilled to share with audiences the premiere of 'Twas the Night Before..., an all-new family production, as this classic Christmas story is brought to life onstage through the creative lens of Cirque du Soleil," said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, MSG Live, The Madison Square Garden Company. "Through the visionaries behind the creative team coupled with the incredible artistry of the performers, we look forward to delivering an unforgettable production for families this holiday season that can only be seen at our venues: The Chicago Theatre and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden."
'Twas the Night Before... is the 49th original production of Cirque du Soleil, part of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. It currently has 4,500 employees from nearly 70 countries. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com https://www.cirquedusoleilentertainmentgroup.com/.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld recently reported on a rumor that Billy Porter would be joining the cast of the upcoming Cinderella film from Sony, starring Camila Cabe... (read more)
Breaking: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Will Open on Broadway in Spring 2020 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre
This just in! Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical based on the film of the same name, will open on Broadway this coming spring at the Stephen Sondheim The... (read more)
HAMILTON's Miguel Cervantes and Family Mourn Passing of Three Year-Old Daughter, Adelaide
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Miguel Cervantes, who plays Alexander Hamilton in Chicago's Hamilton, and his wife, Kelly, have confirmed th... (read more)
Ben Platt Reveals Further Details About Upcoming MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
Further details have been revealed for the upcoming Merrily We Roll Along film, starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein.... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Jonathan Groff & More in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle, opens October 17 at The Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd St, NYC), ... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Renee Fleming, Dove Cameron, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
L.A. Opera presents The Light in the Piazza! Get a first look at the production in the photos!... (read more)