Christy Altomare, Kate Baldwin and More to Honor Andrew Lippa at Abingdon Theatre Gala

Abingdon Theatre Company today announced initial casting for its upcoming Benefit Gala where they will honor Tony Award-nominated composer & lyricist Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party, Big Fish) in celebration of the company's 27th anniversary season. The event will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Sony Hall (235 West 46th Street) and include cocktails, dinner and a musical celebration. Tickets are now on sale. A limited number of single tickets are available for $250 (tax deductible) and may be obtained here. To sponsor a table or make a donation, contact Jeremy Bailey at gala@abingdontheatre.com.

In an earlier statement Chad Austin, Abingdon Theatre Company's Artistic Director said "Celebrating Andrew Lippa's contribution to the theatre and the mark he's made on off-Broadway is the perfect way to enter Abingdon's 27th season. Andrew is not only an inspiration to me as an artist but leads the pack of men who have set great examples of integrity within our community."

The entertainment portion of the evening will be directed by Abingdon Theatre Company Artistic Director Chad Austin with choreography by Broadway's Deidre Goodwin (A Chorus Line) and feature an array of Broadway talent including Christy Altomare (Anastasia), two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow), Audrey Caldwell (Falsettos), Morgan James (Motown: The Musical), Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show), Olivier Award-winner Lesli Margherita (Zorro), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Julia Murney (The Wild Party) John Riddle (Frozen) and Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Abingdon Theatre Company is dedicated to developing and producing brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. The company provides a safe home where playwrights, directors and actors can collaborate within a supportive and nurturing environment. We search for stories about the human experience that reflect our social, political, historical and cultural diversity. We are acutely aware of the theatre's power to unite disparate population groups through stories about common human interests, and we strive to shed light on a variety of perspectives.

