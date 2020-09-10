Christopher Jackson Will Perform For the US Open's 9/11 Tribute

Jackson will sing a medley of songs, including ‘(America) My Country ’Tis of Thee,’ ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ and ‘This Land Is Your Land.'

The US Open will present its annual 9/11 tribute on Friday, which will feature Hamilton star Christopher Jackson, Page Six reports.

Jackson will sing a medley of songs for the tribute, including '(America) My Country 'Tis of Thee,' 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' and 'This Land Is Your Land.'

Jackson will be joined by his wife Veronica, and his daughter Jadelyn, as well as performers Sam McKelton and Ben Thompson.

No further information on the presentation has been announced at this time.

Christopher Jackson is a Tony-nominated actor as well as a Grammy and Emmy-winning songwriter/composer best known for starring as George Washington in the critically acclaimed, award-winning Broadway musical, Hamilton. He can currently be seen starring in the hit CBS drama Bull and has recently completed a limited run of Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway. He also starred in Ava DuVernay's Netflix mini-series When They See Us with Michael K. Wiliams, Vera Farmiga and John Leguizamo.

In December 2018, "One Last Time (44 Remix)" was released as a part of the Hamildrop series which featured Chris alongside President Obama and BeBe Winans.

His Broadway credits include Holler if Ya Hear Me, After Midnight, The Bronx Bombers (Derek Jeter), In The Heights (Benny), Memphis (Delray Farrell) and The Lion King (Simba). Off Broadway credits includes Bronx Bombers (Primary Stages), The Jammer (Atlantic Theater Co.), Lonely, I'm Not (Second Stage), In the Heights (37 Arts), and Cotton Club Parade (ENCORES at City Center).

In film and TV, he has appeared in Freestyle Love Supreme (Pivot Network), Person of Interest, A Gifted Man, Fringe, Gossip Girl, Tracers, and Afterlife.

