Christine McClure to Discuss New Book DRAMA FOR TEEN ACTORS at The Drama Book Shop

Learn how teen actors create dramatic roles through exercises and scene work. Don't miss this opportunity to gain insight from a highly acclaimed acting coach.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

The Drama Book Shop will present, in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications, a discussion with author Christine McClure and her new book, "Drama For Teen Actors" on Tuesday, February 13 · 7:30 - 8:30pm EST.
Drama for Teen Actors, follows the journey of six professional teenage actors as they study drama in an eight-week course.
The Drama Book Shop is located at 266 West 39th Street New York City.

Drama for Teen Actors demonstrates how teen actors create dramatic roles through exercises for emotions, character improvisation, and scene work. After that, the actors will reveal what they worked on and what they discovered-followed by class questions, discussions about their acting experiences, and, finally, the author's feedback and guidance. This is done in a safe environment where students feel free to make mistakes, learn without being judged, support their dreams, and share their love of acting. Those who train in this method will be educated for life because they know how to construct a role.

Christine McClure, a highly acclaimed acting coach, has coached students to accolades at prestigious awards ceremonies like the Oscars and BAFTA's. Her on-set coaching has contributed to the success of notable films, including "Contagion." McClure's expertise lies in the Stanislavski/Strasberg method, focusing on motivation, improvisation, and character development. As an actress herself, known by the stage name Elli Maclure, she has worked with renowned directors like John Cassavetes and acted alongside celebrated figures like Gena Rowlands.

RSVP HERE

Please note that the purchase of "Drama For Teen Actors" ($18.00) is required for entry. Should you have any further questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to them at rsvp@dramabookshop.com.



Recommended For You