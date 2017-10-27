Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming Lend Voices to MICHAEL JACKSON'S HALLOWEEN Special Tonight on CBS

Michael Jackson'S HALLOWEEN, a new one-hour animated adventure with Michael Jackson's acclaimed music as its soundtrack, will be broadcast tonight, Oct. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Created and produced by Optimum Productions, the Michael Jackson company now owned by his estate, the special will feature the voices of actors Christine Baranski, Kiersey Clemons, Alan Cumming, George Eads, Brad Garrett, Lucy Liu, Jim Parsons and Lucas Till.

The special follows millennials Vincent (Lucas Till) and Victoria (Kiersey Clemons), who meet "accidentally" on Halloween night and find themselves, along with Ichabod the dog, at a mysterious hotel located at 777 Jackson Street called This Place Hotel. Once inside, Vincent and Victoria are sent on an unexpected, magical adventure of personal discovery, culminating in a spectacular dance finale featuring an animated Michael Jackson.

Michael Jackson'S HALLOWEEN was created and produced by Optimum Productions, with animation production by Hammerhead. John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson, serve as executive producers. Daniel Chuba is the producer, and Mark A.Z. Dippé is the director.

