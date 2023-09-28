Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation

The big screen movie musical Burlesque is headed to the stage courtesy of the film's star, pop icon Christina Aguilera.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Aguilera will executive produce Burlesque: The Musical, which is expected to debut in the UK in the "near future."

The stage show is written by the film's director, Steven Antin, and includes songs written for the film by Aguilera, Academy Award-nomineee Diane Warren, and pop star Sia, as well as new numbers from Todrick Hall and Jess Foley.

Antin confirmed the news to EW, writing,"Yes the stage musical adaptation is happening, Very exciting."

In 2020, Antin told the publication, "It's inspired by Burlesque: a re-imagination...It morphs what's best about TV, Broadway, film, and digital entertainment. It's a hybrid television event/series taking the movie to the next level."

The 2010 film sported a cast that included Aguilera making her big screen debut alongside Cher, Stanley Tucci, Alan Cumming, Eric Dane, Dianna Agron, and Kristen Bell.

The movie is a contemporary musical about "an ambitious smalltown girl with a big voice who finds love, family and success in a Los Angeles neo-burlesque club."

The film was nominated for 3 Golden Globe Awards - including Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical, and two nominations for Best Original Song - for 'Bound To You' and for 'You Haven't Seen the Last of Me'.