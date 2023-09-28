Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation

Aguilera will executive produce Burlesque: The Musical, which is expected to debut in the UK in the "near future."

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 2 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 3 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 4 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You

Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation

The big screen movie musical Burlesque is headed to the stage courtesy of the film's star, pop icon Christina Aguilera

According to Entertainment Weekly, Aguilera will executive produce Burlesque: The Musical, which is expected to debut in the UK in the "near future."

The stage show is written by the film's director, Steven Antin, and includes songs written for the film by Aguilera, Academy Award-nomineee Diane Warren, and pop star Sia, as well as new numbers from Todrick Hall and Jess Foley.

Antin confirmed the news to EW, writing,"Yes the stage musical adaptation is happening, Very exciting."

In 2020, Antin told the publication, "It's inspired by Burlesque: a re-imagination...It morphs what's best about TV, Broadway, film, and digital entertainment. It's a hybrid television event/series taking the movie to the next level."

The 2010 film sported a cast that included Aguilera making her big screen debut alongside Cher, Stanley Tucci, Alan CummingEric DaneDianna Agron, and Kristen Bell.

The movie is a contemporary musical about "an ambitious smalltown girl with a big voice who finds love, family and success in a Los Angeles neo-burlesque club."

The film was nominated for 3 Golden Globe Awards - including Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical, and two nominations for Best Original Song - for 'Bound To You' and for 'You Haven't Seen the Last of Me'.




RELATED STORIES

1
SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo
SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date

The most award-winning musical of the 2022-2023 season, SOME LIKE IT HOT, will play for 13 more weeks through Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) before launching a national tour and West End production.

2
Photos: First Look at Cast Of HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo
Photos: First Look at Cast Of HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Get a first look at the cast ahead of the first performance of the final Stephen Sondheim musical. Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Sondheim, is on stage at The Shed’s Griffin Theater, with an Opening Night on Sunday, October 22, for 15 weeks only. 

3
Andy Karl, Orfeh, Javier Muñoz & More to Join Primary Stages 39th Anniversary G Photo
Andy Karl, Orfeh, Javier Muñoz & More to Join Primary Stages 39th Anniversary Gala

Get all the details about the upcoming Primary Stages 39th Anniversary Gala, where Kate Hamill and Beth Blickers will be honored. Find out when and where this star-studded event will take place. Plus, catch performances by Judy Gold, Andy Karl, and Orfeh.

4
Patrick Pages ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Photo
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow

The unofficial commencement of “spooky season” takes place this Friday, September 29, when Tony Award Nominee and Grammy Award Winner Patrick Page returns to the New York stage in All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain.

More Hot Stories For You

Andy Karl, Orfeh, Javier Muñoz & More to Join Primary Stages 39th Anniversary GalaAndy Karl, Orfeh, Javier Muñoz & More to Join Primary Stages 39th Anniversary Gala
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances TomorrowPatrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Photos: First Look at Betty Who, Solea Pfeiffer and Phillip Boykin in HADESTOWNPhotos: First Look at Betty Who, Solea Pfeiffer and Phillip Boykin in HADESTOWN
Will Swenson to Play Final Performance in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL in OctoberWill Swenson to Play Final Performance in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL in October

Videos

Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
& JULIET

Recommended For You