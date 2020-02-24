Chris Evans in Talks to Star in Film Adaptation of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Click Here for More Articles on Little Shop of Horrors

Chris Evans is in talks to star as the Dentist the film adaptation of Little Shop of Horrors, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Billy Porter has signed up to play Audrey II, and Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton are in talks to play Audrey and Seymour, respectively. Evans would play Orin Scrivello, Audrey's abusive and sadistic boyfriend who finds great pleasure in his chosen profession.

Little Shop is the story of Seymour, a meek florist who works at the aptly named Skid Row Florists, where he is under the thumb of the owner, Mr. Mushnik, but where he also is secretly in love with Audrey, who also works at the struggling shop. Seymour becomes a celebrity when discovers a venus flytrap-looking plant he dubs Audrey II, but his life becomes disastrously complicated when the plant demands to be fed human blood, and then eventually people themselves.

"Little Shop of Horrors" is a 1982 Off-Broadway musical by Alan Menken and Robert Ashman. It is based on Roger Corman's 1960 pulp horror film of the same name. The musical finally hit Broadway in 2003, with a cast led by Hunter Foster and Kerry Butler.

Greg Berlanti is directing the horror comedy and Warner Bros. is behind the project. Marc Platt, Sarah Schechter and Berlanti are producing the new adaptation which will shoot this summer.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.





