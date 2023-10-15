Chris Evans Wants to Come Back to Broadway



By: Oct. 15, 2023

Chris Evans Wants to Come Back to Broadway

During a panel interview at New York Comic Con, Chris Evans expressed his desire to return to Broadway as soon as next year.

“I’m looking (for a play). I’d love to actually try and find something next year, but it’s tough because you find something that you are kind of into that could be cool but like I said, once you’re in it, you are in it. (A show) usually runs three, four or five months. So, it’s got to be something that you don’t just love, but it’s got to be something that you’re ready to explore from different angles every single night for a very long time,” Evans told the audience during the event.

Evans made his Broadway debut in Second Stage's 2018 production of Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero, alongside Michael Cera, Bryan Tyree Henry, and Bel Powley. His performance earned him a Drama League nomination.

About Chris Evans

Chris Evans began his career with roles in television series, such as in Opposite Sex in 2000. Following appearances in several teen films including 2001's Not Another Teen Movie, he gained attention for his portrayal of Marvel Comics character Human Torch in 2005's Fantastic Four, and its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). Evans made further appearances in film adaptations of comic books and graphic novels: TMNT (2007), Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010), and Snowpiercer (2013).

He portrayed Captain America in several MCU films, namely Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), and Captain America: Civil War (2016), and the ensemble films The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). His work in the Marvel series established him as one of the highest-paid actors in the world.[2]

Besides comic book roles, Evans starred in the drama Gifted (2017), the mystery film Knives Out (2019), and the television miniseries Defending Jacob (2020). He made his directorial debut in 2014 with the romantic drama Before We Go, which he also produced and starred in. Evans made his Broadway debut in the 2018 revival of Kenneth Lonergan's play Lobby Hero, which earned him a Drama League Award nomination.



